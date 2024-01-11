No charges for Trotwood man in MetroPark rape case

Jan. 10—A Trotwood man accused in a sexual assault reported last month at Germantown MetroPark in German Twp. is no longer facing charges.

A Montgomery County grand jury on Wednesday declined to indict George Smith, 48, after he was charged in Miamisburg Municipal Court with one count of rape. The case against him will be dismissed.

The sexual assault was reported to have happened at gunpoint Dec. 30 at the park at 6910 Boomershine Road in German Twp., according to municipal court records.

Smith was arrested Dec. 31 by rangers from the Five Rivers MetroParks Police Department, which investigated the case.