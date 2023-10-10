No charges for undercover officers who killed Neenah man in attempted drug arrest in August

No criminal charges will be issued against two undercover officers who fatally shot a man at a Neenah gas station Aug. 2, Sheboygan County Sheriff Corey Roeseler announced Tuesday afternoon.

Roeseler identified the man who was killed as Nathan Briese, 37, of Neenah.

The names of the officers will not be released, "due to the confidential and undercover operations," the news release said.

The officers are members of the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group, a unit of narcotics investigators from sheriff's offices and police departments in Outagamie, Winnebago, Calumet and Fond du Lac counties, as well as the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

An autopsy found that Briese's cause of death was four gunshot wounds. A toxicology report found that at the time of his death, Briese had cocaine and methamphetamine in his blood, according to the sheriff's office.

Tuesday's news release included more information about the shooting, which law enforcement had remained quiet about for over two months, pending the investigation's outcome. The following information is from the news release:

On Aug. 2, drug unit officers were "involved in an undercover operation" at the Mobil Gas Station at 521 S. Commercial St., in which a "confidential informant" under law enforcement supervision purchased drugs, believed to be methamphetamine, from Briese.

The confidential informant told law enforcement Briese had a firearm in his vehicle, a silver SUV.

Undercover officers planned to arrest Briese based on probable cause from the drug deal and existing felony arrest warrants. Briese had active warrants for two Winnebago County cases — one, issued June 8, was for burglary of a building or dwelling, a Class F felony, and the second, issued June 20, was for a charge of fraud against a financial institution, a Class H felony. Additionally, as a convicted felon for a Green Lake County 2006 bail jumping case, he was not permitted to possess a gun.

In an interview with Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office detectives conducting the investigation into the shooting, an investigator, identified in the news release as Investigator No. 2, who was involved in the operation, said he knew before the attempted arrest that Briese "was known to flee and elude police" and that law enforcement planned to try to arrest him "in an open-air situation," away from a building or vehicle.

Investigator No. 2 said he was one of four members of the undercover drug unit team involved in the attempted arrest.

After Briese sold the drugs to the informant, he went into the gas station at 4:43 p.m., according to security camera footage. Surveillance units advised the officers that it was "a good opportunity" to arrest Briese because he entered the store alone, where the only other person present appeared to be a clerk.

While Briese was in the store, a vehicle with all four undercover officers pulled into the gas station parking lot and parked parallel to the front doors. Investigator No. 2 and a second investigator, identified as Investigator No. 1, exited the vehicle and went into the store.

Investigator No. 1 stood in front, with his rifle "at a low ready" and saw Briese at the counter purchasing something. Investigator No. 1 said Briese did not see the officers immediately, so he yelled Briese's name and announced that he was under arrest. As Briese started to run toward the back of the store, Investigator No. 2 yelled for him to stop, and Investigator No. 1 continued shouting verbal commands to Briese.

Investigator No. 2 said Briese ran to a back wall of coolers, spun around, and lifted his shirt and started to pull a gun from his waistband. Both investigators fired their weapons at Briese.

Security camera footage captured Briese take a handgun out of his waistband as he was being chased by the investigators. The gun was in his right hand, and Briese was facing the two officers when he drew the weapon.

The news release says Breise dove to his left, toward the corner of the store, and "appeared to try to rack the slide of his handgun with his left hand," before he was shot.

The two investigators who fired their weapons were removed from the scene, as other officers came in to render aid to Briese.

The time from when investigators entered the store to when Briese was shot was about eight seconds or less.

Investigator No. 2 is 42 years old and a five-year veteran of the Appleton Police Department with 10 years of other law enforcement experience. He told Sheboygan County Sheriff's detectives that at the time of the shooting, he wore jeans, a T-shirt and a black vest that had "POLICE" in white lettering on the chest and back. Investigator No. 1 is a 31-year-old deputy at the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office where he has been employed for six years. He said he wore jeans, a T-shirt and a black vest with "Sheriff" patches in white lettering on the front and back, as well as his badge on a chain around his neck.

Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski met with detectives who conducted the investigation Sept. 26, then met with Briese's family members, before determining that the two investigators who fired their weapons would not face charges.

The report of the toxicology conducted on Briese notes that cocaine can cause euphoria, excitement, restlessness, risk taking, sleep disturbance and aggression, while methamphetamine is capable of causing hallucinations, aggressive behavior and irrational reactions.

