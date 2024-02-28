No charges in University City homicide case, police say

No charges will be filed in the shooting death of a man in University City last week, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man shot, killed in University City

On Tuesday, February 20, just after 10:30, police were called to Berkeley Hill Drive off West Mallard Creek Church Road for a shooting.

At the scene, officers found Donatrious Jerrelle Simpson, 36, with a gunshot wound.

MEDIC says Simpson died at the scene.

After their investigation, homicide detectives classified Simpson’s case as a justified homicide.

Police didn’t release details as to what led up to the shooting or the reasoning to classify the homicide as justified.

Both the Mecklenburg County District Attorney and CMPD have decided not to charge anyone in the case.

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD investigates 3 homicides in 12 hours)