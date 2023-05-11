No charges yet for felon who brought gun to Honolulu court

May 11—A month after a convicted felon with 37 prior arrests and citations was arrested after bringing a so-called ghost gun and drug paraphernalia to Circuit Court in Honolulu, the state Department of the Attorney General has not filed charges.

The Attorney General's office previously declined to comment about why Jordan Mineshima Jr., 33, was released pending investigation after he was arrested April 11 on suspicion of weapons and ammunition violations, including having no permit to a carry weapon, being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon, and third-degree promoting a dangerous drug.

"To protect the integrity of the investigative process, the Department of the Attorney General does not make statements regarding the existence or status of criminal investigations, " David Day, an attorney and spokesperson for the Attorney General's office, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Mineshima's 37 prior arrests and citations include felony arrests for robbery, car theft, criminal property damage, drugs and domestic violence.

Mineshima was arrested at about 9 a.m. April 11 by sheriff's deputies after he walked into the Kaahumanu Hale courthouse on Punchbowl Street and told the Allied Universal Security officer that he had a gun in his bag.

The guard told sheriff's deputies and Mineshima gave them permission to search his bag. Deputies allegedly found a firearm without a serial number, or "ghost gun, " and ammunition. Mineshima does not have any firearm permits and the gun was not registered.

Deputies also allegedly found drugs and drug paraphernalia on Mineshima at the time of his arrest.

The Department of Public Safety's Narcotics Enforcement Division helped with the case.