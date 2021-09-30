No charges yet filed against alleged Pullman shooter

Sep. 30—As of Wednesday, no charges were filed against the man arrested for allegedly killing one person and injuring another Saturday morning near the Washington State University campus in Pullman.

The Whitman County Prosecutor's Office indicated more investigation into the incident is needed before any charges are brought against George Melvin Harris III, who was arrested for suspicion of second-degree assault. Harris was released from jail.

He was arrested following a shooting incident that killed Harris' roommate, 23-year-old Liban Barre, and left WSU football player Brandon Gray, 22, in serious condition.

The affidavit of probable cause filed by Pullman police says that soon after the shooting an officer spoke to Harris, who was found standing next to Barre's body. Harris III allegedly told police the Glock 19 they found at the scene belonged to him. Harris III was bleeding from lacerations on his head.

Harris III allegedly told the officer he was "jumped" and pulled out his concealed gun and began shooting, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Police rendered aid to Gray and Barre until medics arrived. Barre later died at Pullman Regional Hospital and Gray was transported to a Spokane hospital in serious condition.

Harris went to the Pullman Police Department lobby at 6:46 a.m. Saturday and told the front desk that he was there to "turn himself in."

The incident happened close to the WSU campus near a party where approximately 200 people were gathered.