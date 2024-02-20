Two charter school groups that had submitted letters of intent to open in Knox County Schools are no longer in the running.

A letter of intent is the first step in the process for private groups that want to operate charter schools using tax dollars in the county. The groups did not submit applications by the annual deadline, district spokeswoman Carly Harrington told Knox News.

The charter schools also have to pay a $2,500 application fee.

One of the schools being proposed was from Teach Right USA, backed by the Charter Institute at Erskine, based in Columbia, South Carolina. The school's parent organization runs 27 charter schools with nearly 26,000 students in South Carolina.

The other school, International USA Envisage Leadership School was being proposed by Stacey Runnels and Envisage Incorporated Hawaii.

What is a charter school?

Charter schools are public schools funded by tax dollars that operate privately. Tennessee law only allows nonprofit charter operators.

Tennessee charter schools first opened in 2003 in Memphis and Nashville. Since then, 115 have opened, with the greatest concentration in Memphis. Statewide, 15 new charter schools are slated to open in 2024.

Knox County's first charter school was Emerald Academy, which opened in 2015. A second, Knox Prep, will open its doors to students this fall.

Areena Arora, data and investigative reporter for Knox News, can be reached by email at areena.arora@knoxnews.com. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @AreenaArora.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: No new charter applications for Knox County Schools this year