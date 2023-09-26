'No child belongs in a cage.' Conditions at juvenile prisons make extreme violence inevitable

Dublin Coffman High School graduate Eleni Christofides earned a Bachelor of Science in psychology, neuroscience and criminology as an Ohio State Eminence Fellow and Stamps Scholar in 2018. She earned a juris doctorate from Moritz College of Law, passed the Bar in 2021, and began work as an assistant state public defender, providing legal help to youth in custody of the Ohio Department of Youth Services.

The Columbus Dispatch recently ran two stories about Ohio’s jailed children: one about the “riot” at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility last October, and one about Damarion Allen, who was paralyzed in the Franklin County Detention Center.

Together, they pose a terrifying, existential question for our most vulnerable kids: if those with power over your continued, safe existence dismiss you, how do you make them listen?

The Indian River investigation noted that the involved children had planned the October incident, because “they didn’t want to be kept in their rooms all day long.” As an attorney who worked with the Department of Youth Services’ population at the time, I was privy to these complaints as they were happening.

The exact amount of time that children spent in their rooms leading up to this incident is not — at least not yet — a matter of public record.

Instead, I ask you to imagine being a child who is alone in a cinderblock room and has no dominion over leaving that room.

Imagine you are a child with ADHD, or PTSD, or anxiety and depression. Imagine watching the minutes go by, then hours, knowing that this is not the norm: knowing that this is not supposed to be happening to you.

My clients taught me so much about how kids’ minds work.

One of the most earnest, admirable traits that my young clients shared was a fundamental sense of fairness. Often my kids would be honest with me if they felt they “deserved” some consequence, and they understood the realities of their situation.

They could temper their expectations. Because of that, they were acutely aware of when something went too far, and when the way the system treated them became unfair. This incident was a planned protest, in the face of systemic unfairness.

One might scoff at this and argue that these kids should never have escalated matters to the level of a “stand-off” and property damage. I argue that it was an inevitability: these kids tried to be heard in calmer, clearer ways.

It didn’t work.

In my time working with department of youth services facility, I often saw staff minimize children’s fears, dismiss them outright, and even insinuate that they were lying. When some staff were responsive and supportive, they could offer little help: either they lacked the power within the facility to do anything, or they lacked the capacity due to staff shortages.

This attitude and this neglect, taken to its most tragic conclusion, is what created the circumstances for Damarion Allen to lose his ability to walk.

What is the solution?

My answer is that no child belongs in a cage.

Some readers may not be ready for that mental step: in that case, I ask you to challenge your idea of what detention accomplishes. Imagine yourself as a child or teenager, or imagine your own children, ending up in jail. Imagine the guilt and regret that you are struggling to process, while trying to reconcile your hurtful or dangerous actions with your ability to be good and kind.

Imagine doing that one hundred miles away from your family, in a cinderblock room—one that stories have shown you is reserved for “monsters.” Could you find your own best outcome there?

At one department of youth services facility, these words adorn the entrance: “We treat each child as if they were our own.”

If a parent were to treat their child the way DYS does, that child would be removed from that parent’s care.

It is time to take that hypocrisy seriously, before it costs a child their life.

