No children hurt after shots fired, gunman killed by police at summer camp in Duncanville

A person with a gun was killed by police at the Duncanville Fieldhouse on Monday morning, when about 150 children were attending a summer camp.

Police said no children or staff were harmed.

Duncanville police said at about 9 a.m. they received phone calls about a person armed with a gun and shots fired at the fieldhouse, according to a press conference show on social media by KXAS-TV.

The summer camp at the fieldhouse had about 150 children attending. Campers were evacuated from the building.

Statement from Duncanville PD PIO Michelle Arias. No kids hurt. https://t.co/mHlSbNNGZk pic.twitter.com/CilkRALIuO — Ken Kalthoff (@KenKalthoffNBC5) June 13, 2022

Police arrived at the fieldhouse and found the suspect armed with a gun and confronted him. The gunman was shot by officers and later died at a hospital, police said.

Police said the fieldhouse has been cleared, and parents can pick up children at the Duncanville Recreation Center at 201 James Collins Blvd.