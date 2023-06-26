No, China isn't providing tanks to Ukraine for use against Russia | Fact check

The claim: China is providing tanks for Ukraine to use against Russia

A June 10 Facebook video (direct link, archive link) shows a montage of clips of tanks and other military vehicles in action.

"Putin Is Mad: Unexpected Move from China," reads the video's caption. "Chinese Tanks Are Involved in the War."

The video's narrator says, "Chinese tanks fighting on the Ukrainian side stun the whole world. Putin was furious after China's move."

The video was viewed more than 80,000 times and shared more than 90 times in two weeks.

Our rating: False

There is no evidence China is providing tanks to Ukraine. No such announcement appears on websites for China's defense or foreign affairs ministries, nor was such a move mentioned in a call between leaders of China and Ukraine.

No evidence of China giving tanks to Ukraine

In late April, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke by phone for about an hour, and it was announced that China would send a representative to Ukraine to discuss a potential political settlement to the conflict, as USA TODAY previously reported.

There is no mention of China sending tanks to Ukraine in the multitude of news reports about the call, or in summaries released by both countries. And there is nothing similar to the claim in any recent statements by China's defense or foreign affairs ministries.

It would be "highly unlikely" for China to provide tanks to Ukraine at this point in the conflict, William Reno, chair of Northwestern University's political science department, told USA TODAY.

"Doing so would not serve China's national interests," Reno said in an email. "China benefits from the exhaustion of Russia’s military while NATO member states are preoccupied with this conflict. China wins by staying on the sidelines."

Michael O'Hanlon, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, said there are no credible reports of China providing weapons to Ukraine or Russia.

China has claimed to be neutral, but has so far refused to criticize Russia for the invasion and declined to participate in Western sanctions. China has denied that it has any plan to provide weapons to Russia, despite warnings from U.S. officials who say intelligence suggests China has at least considered providing lethal support to Russia – not Ukraine, as the post claims.

The Washington Post reported in April that, according to a U.S. intercept of Russian intelligence revealed in leaked secret documents, China approved the “provision of lethal aid” to Russia earlier this year and planned to disguise the military equipment as civilian items. The report makes no mention of tanks.

In March, Xi visited Russia, which he called "our friendly neighbor," and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders discussed, among other things, China’s proposal for a "political settlement" in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Check Your Fact also debunked the claim.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: China claims neutrality, not sending tanks to Ukraine | Fact check