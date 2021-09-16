No Chinese Stock Left Among Global Top 10 as Tencent Slides

No Chinese Stock Left Among Global Top 10 as Tencent Slides
Ishika Mookerjee
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. has lost its place among the world’s 10 largest companies by market value, leaving no Chinese company in the list as Bejing’s regulatory crackdown continues to wreak havoc on the stock market.

Hong Kong-listed shares of the gaming and social media company fell 0.5% Thursday, valuing it at $556 billion. That’s just below U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp., data compiled by Bloomberg shows.

This is the first time that a Chinese company isn’t among the world’s ten largest since 2017, the data show. Tencent’s unseating follows that of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. earlier this year, as China’s tech behemoths face tougher rules on everything from monopolistic practices to data security and kids’ gaming hours.

Tencent has lost about $388 billion in market value since its shares reached a record high in January. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index is the world’s worst performing major stock benchmark this month amid the clampdown, with Alibaba and Tencent the biggest drags.

There are no signs that the pain will end soon as the regulatory campaign continues to spread and deepen nearly every day. A gauge of Hong Kong-listed tech stocks extended declines to a fourth session Thursday.

(Updates with closing prices.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong Stocks Hit 10-Month Low on Evergrande Contagion Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong shares fell to their lowest since early November, as concerns over a major Chinese property developer’s debt woes and rising government scrutiny on Macau casino operators drove investors to sell. The Hang Seng Index closed 1.5% lower, taking declines into a fourth day, with the real estate sector leading the losses. Mainland developer Country Garden Holdings Co. and gaming stock Sands China Ltd. were among the worst performers in the gauge with a plunge of at least 7.2%.

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is Near Buy Point, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. But is it a good buy? Here's what the earnings and chart show for Berkshire stock.

  • Global Energy Crunch Leaves China Facing More Power Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- China is staring down another winter of power shortages that threaten to upend its economic recovery as a global energy supply crunch sends the price of fuels skyrocketing.The world’s second biggest economy is at risk of not having enough coal and natural gas -- used to heat households and power factories -- despite efforts over the past year to stockpile fuel as rivals in North Asia and Europe compete for a finite supply. Demand for heating will jump when temperatures turn colder

  • Dow Wavers Ahead of Economic Data, Evergrande Woes Weigh on China—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    U.S. retail sales for August, initial jobless claims, and the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey for September are highlights of the economic calendar.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Demand Grows For Next-Gen Security

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Europe’s Energy Crunch Is Forcing U.K. Factories to Shut Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crunch has forced a major fertilizer maker to shut down two U.K. plants, the first sign that a record rally in gas and power prices is threatening to slow the region’s economic recovery.CF Industries Holdings Inc. said Wednesday it’s halting operations at its Billingham and Ince manufacturing complexes due to high natural gas prices, with no estimate for when production will resume. European gas and power futures tumbled Thursday on signs energy-intensive industrie

  • Schwab Raises Fees for Buying Fidelity and Vanguard Funds

    The powerhouse broker says that it isn't taking aim at its biggest competitors, but financial advisors are skeptical.

  • China’s Season of Stock Market Turbulence Continues: A Timeline

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s overhaul of tutoring companies ignited a volatile period for stock markets both onshore and in Hong Kong this summer, leaving investors on edge.As autumn arrives traders remain on guard for what regulators may target next as the government tightens its grip on sectors ranging from private education to digital gaming, e-cigarettes, property and insurance.They’re also on the lookout for bargains and stocks that will benefit from President Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” cam

  • China slows game approvals to enforce tough new rules - Bloomberg News

    The media watchdog is re-evaluating titles submitted for approval by game developers from Tencent Holdings Ltd to Netease Inc to make sure they comply with fresh curbs imposed in August, the report https://bloom.bg/3hEq8ix said. Tencent declined to comment on the report, and Netease did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. Last month, China forbade more than three hours of video games a week for those younger than 18, a stringent rule aimed at halting a growing addiction to what it once called "spiritual opium".

  • General Electric: J.P. Morgan’s Take on Recent Investor Update

    General Electric (GE) is in the midst of a restructuring process, with a focus on reducing its debt load and pivoting the company toward a leaner and simpler business model. The industrial giant recently provided investors with an update on its outlook and GE skeptic J.P. Morgan’s Stephen Tusa has been sifting through the details. “The update seemed cautionary on Q3, though with a reaffirmed 2021 financial outlook and ‘confidence in (their) long term growth prospects’”, the 5-star analyst said.

  • China Slows Game Approvals to Enforce Strict New Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators are reviewing new games to determine whether they meet stricter criteria around content and protections for kids, people familiar with the matter said, an effort that’s likely to slow rollouts in the world’s largest mobile arena.The National Press and Publication Administration is re-assessing titles submitted for approval by developers from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to Netease Inc. to ensure they comply with fresh curbs on playing time and other anti-addiction safe

  • A16z in talks to back CoinSwitch Kuber in first India investment

    A16z is inching closer to making its first investment in a startup in India, the world's second largest internet market that has produced over two dozen unicorns this year. The Menlo Park-headquartered firm is in final stages of conversations to invest in Indian crypto trading startup CoinSwitch Kuber, three sources familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. Coinbase is also investing in the new round, one of the sources said.

  • Fed interest rate hike outlook due next week carries risk of hawkish surprise

    Credit Suisse's Jonathan Cohn says Fed's 2024 dot is "likely to materially exceed current market pricing," while Standard Chartered Bank sees risk of a surprise in 2022 median projection.

  • From Crypto to Meme Stocks, GOP Senators Blast Gensler’s Agenda

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler’s ambitious plans to rein in everything from cryptocurrencies to the meme-stock frenzy are drawing fire from Republicans. During a Tuesday appearance before the Senate Banking Committee, GOP lawmakers denounced Gensler’s agenda for stifling innovation, increasing costs for investors and veering into social issues like climate change and workforce diversity that have nothing to do with the SEC’s core mission. The rebukes --

  • ETFs are now a $7 trillion industry—and they’re growing faster than ever

    The $7 trillion boom in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is still picking up steam. ETFs have inhaled more than $600 billion of assets this year, well in excess of the record $494 billion that accumulated in 2020, according Bloomberg data. Traders can use ETFs to jump in and our of complex bets, and long-term investors can use them to easily diversify their savings.

  • Cisco Sales Outlook Outshines Estimates, But Profit Disappoints

    (Bloomberg) -- Cisco Systems Inc., the biggest maker of computer networking equipment, gave an upbeat forecast for sales growth in the coming years, but disappointed analysts with its profit projections. Revenue will increase 5% to 7% over the next four fiscal years, the company told analysts and investors during a presentation Wednesday. That outpaced Wall Street projections. Earnings per share, excluding certain items, will rise at about the same rate -- and that’s where the company fell short

  • Gold slips on dollar uptick as investors strap in for Fed meet

    Gold prices drifted lower on Thursday, with a firmer dollar and U.S bond yields diminishing its appeal, as investors turned their attention to next week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for clues on when it would begin tapering its stimulus. Spot gold was 0.5% down at $1,784.35 per ounce by 0859 GMT, while U.S. gold futures also fell 0.5% to $1,785.10. The Federal Open Market Committee is due to meet on Sept. 21-22.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices and Supply Crunches

    (Bloomberg) -- The world is facing high energy prices for the foreseeable future as oil and natural gas producers resist the urge to drill again, according to Chevron Corp.’s top executive.“There are things that are interfering with market signals right now that we haven’t seen before. Eventually things work out, but eventually can be a long time,” Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth said Wednesday in an interview at Bloomberg News headquarters in New York. He expects strong prices for gas, lique

  • Asian markets dip lower on lackluster data from China, Japan

    Stocks were mostly lower in Asia on Thursday after Japan and China released data that were weaker than expected.