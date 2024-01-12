No clarity from Zelenskyy on revised mobilization bill

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he “has not seen” the final draft of the revised mobilization bill the Defense Ministry is expected to produce in the near future, Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported on Jan. 12.

"As for the draft law on mobilization: I know that the military worked with the MPs [to revise it]," he said at a joint press conference with UK PM Rishi Sunak in Kyiv.

“I have not seen the final version. For me, the main thing is that this law must be fair. When I see all the details, then I will be able to comment.”

The initial version of the bill was introduced to the parliament on Dec. 25, 2023, and has drawn sharp criticism from MPs and the public, largely focused on certain coercive measures to compel citizens to join the military.

On Jan. 11, the leader of the ruling Servant of the People party in parliament, David Arakhamia, said the bill would be sent back to the government for revision. The decision was made in consultation with the General Staff and the Defense Ministry, Arakhamia added.

Shortly afterwards, the government withdrew the draft law from parliament’s consideration.

“After further revisions to the bill by the Defense Ministry, it will be reintroduced for review to the Cabinet,” the government’s press service said.

