No Class / Justin Fields COVID / Lake View Burlgars / Blame Poll

Who do Chicagoans blame for the in-person learning standoff keeping kids out of city public schools?

That's what a political group that supports Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants to know in a survey sent to likely city voters obtained by Patch.

Classes have been cancelled at city public schools today in the wake of a Chicago Teachers Union vote to stop in-person learning. CPS CEO Pedro Martinez sent a letter to parents Thursday informing them not to send their kids to school for the third straight day "as we continue working to get CTU staff back in our buildings." (Patch)

Bears quarterback Justin Fields probably won't play in the season finale against the Vikings after being sidelined for testing positive for coronavirus . (Patch)

Chicagoans honored the memory of late firefighter MaShawn Plummer, who died responding to a house fire on the Northwest Side. Plummer had the words "make them proud" on his arm, was a son of the South Side who strived to live with passion and commitment. (Patch)

Black churches have banded together to promote coronavirus vaccinations in Chicago starting with a pop-up inoculation spot at Greater Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. It's part of a national effort to increase vaccinations in the Black community. (Crusader)

Armed robbers broke into two Lake View stores, dumped stolen cash registers in front of Gov. JB Pritzker’s Gold Coast mansion, and then burglarized the Burberry store on Michigan Avenue early Thursday. It all happened in under 45 minutes. (CWB)

