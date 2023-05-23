No classes at St. John’s Prep after active shooter hoax sparks mass hysteria

Classes won’t be in session Tuesday at St. John’s Prep in Danvers after an active shooter threat that turned out to be a hoax sparked mass hysteria on campus when an officer accidentally fired their weapon.

While learning won’t be taking place, students will be allowed back into buildings to collect any belongings they left behind during Monday’s school lockdown and evacuation.

Local and state police descended upon the school on Spring Street shortly before 2 p.m. for a report of an active shooter on campus.

As authorities investigated the report, a Danvers police officer accidentally fired their gun, sending the school into an enhanced lockdown and elevating the emergency response.

“We are aware of reports of a single, accidental discharge of a firearm by a responding Danvers officer,” state police said.

Police are still working to determine how the officer’s gun went off.

During the lockdown, students used tables, cabinets, and chairs to barricade the doors to classrooms, photos shared by parents showed.

“We knew to barricade the door and kind of hide in the corner, (not near any) windows, draw the shades,” student David Kane said.

Some students fled the school on their own as the terrifying and chaotic situation unfolded.

“It’s a tough thing to go through as a parent, but we were really impressed with the way the school handled it and the response from law enforcement,” Bill Kane said.

All afterschool activities, except for varsity sports, are also postponed Tuesday.

Things are expected to resume as normal Wednesday.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW