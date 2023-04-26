No clear cause found for golden eagle death

Pathological tests have found no clear cause of death for a golden eagle found on a south of Scotland estate.

The bird, part of a project to boost numbers in the area, was discovered on 11 February on the Queensberry Estate in Dumfries and Galloway.

A thorough investigation has found no evidence the eagle, named Sula, was poisoned or contracted avian flu.

The South of Scotland Golden Eagle Project (SSGEP) said it was "very sad" to lose the bird.

The discovery of the eagle was reported to the project and Police Scotland by a member of the Buccleuch gamekeeping team on the estate north of Dumfries.

The veterinary investigation centre at Scotland's Rural College (SRUC) in Dumfries conducted a variety of tests but found no definitive cause.

However, it did conclude it had been in a "very fit condition" prior to its death.

Dr Cat Barlow, SSGEP project manager, said: "Though we are of course very sad that Sula has died, it is reassuring for the local golden eagle population that this thorough investigation found no evidence of avian flu or other potential causes, and that Sula had clearly been thriving before her death.

"Like any species, golden eagles can die suddenly for a number of reasons, including natural causes.

"Overall, the golden eagles translocated by our project have a fantastic survival rate."

The SSGEP has been relocating birds to the region since 2018.

It started bringing chicks from the Highlands but has now begun introducing older birds.

Last year the number of golden eagles in southern Scotland hit its highest recorded level since the early 19th Century.

There were estimated to be more than 30 birds in an area where there were fewer than five breeding pairs just four years earlier.

Benny Higgins, executive chairman of Buccleuch, which runs the estate, said: "Buccleuch work closely with the SSGEP in the local area.

"We are extremely proud of our record in recent years of helping rebuild the population and look forward to continuing to do so in the years ahead."