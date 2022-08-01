'We have no closure': Family still looking answers 10 years after Kortne Stouffer vanished

Despite the sweltering heat on Saturday afternoon, local residents flocked to Swatara Creek Park in Hershey. An annual pilgrimage for some, they lined the banks of the creek with inner tubes, ready to ride the currents toward Hummelstown.

It was a light-hearted float with a somber purpose: It's been 10 years since Kortne Stouffer disappeared from her Palmyra residence without a trace.

Scott Stouffer, Kortne's father, said it's an event to remember his daughter's spirit, as this was one of her favorite outdoor pastimes.

"Obviously, we have no closure 10 years later to the date, and I think a lot of this is about support for our family," he said, adding the support is overwhelming and humbling for his family.

Kortne Stouffer disappeared from her apartment at 810 W. Main St., Palmyra, between 3:49 and 7:30 a.m. Sunday, July 29, 2012. SInce then, family and friends have been searching for answers to her disappearance with no success.

She was 21 at the time of her disappearance.

Characterized as "carefree" and "very loud," many of Kortne Stouffer's friends would say she always seemed happy, a modern-day free spirit. Kerstin Jennings, Kortne's sister, described her as an outdoors and nature person.

"She's with me every single day," Jennings said. "I see her in my daughters...just throughout my daily life I can feel her with me. She will always and forever be with us."

Investigators from the Palmyra Borough Police Department and the Lebanon County Detective Bureau have been working the investigation since Stouffer's disappearance, according to Chief County Detective Jonathan Hess in a news release. Officials say it continues to be an active investigation with assistance from federal and state law enforcement agencies.

"Investigators continue to speak to anyone with factual information pertaining to this matter," Hess wrote.

Stouffer was last seen when Palmyra Borough police responded to her apartment for a disturbance involving a downstairs neighbor at approximately 3:12 a.m. July 29. Police were called out again at 4:11 a.m. after neighbors reported Stouffer screaming through the walls and stomping on the floor, but no one responded when police knocked on the door 20 minutes later.

Stouffer had planned to meet with her family at the Lebanon Area Fair later that day. When she didn't show, Stouffer's family went to check on her and found the front door open and her dog barking.

There was no note left behind — no blood and no sign of a struggle, according to officials. Stouffer's vehicle, keys, cell phone and purse were all found at her home.

Immediately after Stouffer's disappearance, friends and family created search parties, a tip line was set up, and missing posters were placed around Palmyra and neighboring towns. But Jennings said the case has been "pretty cold" for a long time.

"Nobody in this world deserves to have a love one taken from you and have absolutely no idea what happened to them," Jennings said.

Scott Stouffer said he's been trying to get feedback from the Lebanon County District Attorney's office the past few weeks, but "it's been frustrating."

"We never sued Lebanon, we never went that direction cause this is not what we're about," he said. "I just want some answers, and I want the respect they should give us back for wanting the answers and that's all about communication."

The Stouffers are offering a $100,000 reward for solid information that leads to Kortne Stouffer's whereabouts. Over the last year, they have been launching a nonprofit tie-dyed clothing collection called "Kortne Remember Me" and releasing video testimonials to keep her story alive.

The Remember Me float itself gathers more than 70 people every year on average. Scott Stouffer said it's humbling for family members to see both people who've participated every year as well as new faces coming out in remembrance of his daughter.

"Me as her dad, it's tough," he said. "Every day is like there is no stopping. I can't rest. But when I'm on this float for a little bit, it just gives me a chance to reach out to her spirit a little bit."

The family is still looking for answers, with Jennings hoping that someone "feels to have enough heart one day to come clean about what happened."

"We just want closure, and it's now 10 years later, which is absolutely insane," Jennings said.

More information about events and the Stouffer family's efforts to keep her memory alive are available on the Kortne Stouffer — Remember Me Facebook page.

Residents with any information regarding Kortne Stouffer's disappearance are asked to contact the Lebanon County detectives at 717-228-4403, the Palmyra Police Department at 717-838-8189, the Stouffer's private investigator Leah Hopewell at 717-270-9800, or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers crimewatchpa.com/crimestoppers.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Kortne Stouffer's family wants answers decade after Palmyra woman vanished