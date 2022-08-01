'We have no closure': Family still looking answers 10 years after Kortne Stouffer vanished

Matthew Toth, Lebanon Daily News
·4 min read

Despite the sweltering heat on Saturday afternoon, local residents flocked to Swatara Creek Park in Hershey. An annual pilgrimage for some, they lined the banks of the creek with inner tubes, ready to ride the currents toward Hummelstown.

It was a light-hearted float with a somber purpose: It's been 10 years since Kortne Stouffer disappeared from her Palmyra residence without a trace.

Scott Stouffer, Kortne's father, said it's an event to remember his daughter's spirit, as this was one of her favorite outdoor pastimes.

"Obviously, we have no closure 10 years later to the date, and I think a lot of this is about support for our family," he said, adding the support is overwhelming and humbling for his family.

Kortne Stouffer disappeared from her apartment at 810 W. Main St., Palmyra, between 3:49 and 7:30 a.m. Sunday, July 29, 2012. SInce then, family and friends have been searching for answers to her disappearance with no success.

She was 21 at the time of her disappearance.

Return to View:Kortne Stouffer: How — and why — did she vanish from her apartment in 2012?

Characterized as "carefree" and "very loud," many of Kortne Stouffer's friends would say she always seemed happy, a modern-day free spirit. Kerstin Jennings, Kortne's sister, described her as an outdoors and nature person.

"She's with me every single day," Jennings said. "I see her in my daughters...just throughout my daily life I can feel her with me. She will always and forever be with us."

Investigators from the Palmyra Borough Police Department and the Lebanon County Detective Bureau have been working the investigation since Stouffer's disappearance, according to Chief County Detective Jonathan Hess in a news release. Officials say it continues to be an active investigation with assistance from federal and state law enforcement agencies.

"Investigators continue to speak to anyone with factual information pertaining to this matter," Hess wrote.

Stouffer was last seen when Palmyra Borough police responded to her apartment for a disturbance involving a downstairs neighbor at approximately 3:12 a.m. July 29. Police were called out again at 4:11 a.m. after neighbors reported Stouffer screaming through the walls and stomping on the floor, but no one responded when police knocked on the door 20 minutes later.

Stouffer had planned to meet with her family at the Lebanon Area Fair later that day. When she didn't show, Stouffer's family went to check on her and found the front door open and her dog barking.

There was no note left behind — no blood and no sign of a struggle, according to officials. Stouffer's vehicle, keys, cell phone and purse were all found at her home.

Immediately after Stouffer's disappearance, friends and family created search parties, a tip line was set up, and missing posters were placed around Palmyra and neighboring towns. But Jennings said the case has been "pretty cold" for a long time.

"Nobody in this world deserves to have a love one taken from you and have absolutely no idea what happened to them," Jennings said.

Scott Stouffer said he's been trying to get feedback from the Lebanon County District Attorney's office the past few weeks, but "it's been frustrating."

"We never sued Lebanon, we never went that direction cause this is not what we're about," he said. "I just want some answers, and I want the respect they should give us back for wanting the answers and that's all about communication."

The Stouffers are offering a $100,000 reward for solid information that leads to Kortne Stouffer's whereabouts. Over the last year, they have been launching a nonprofit tie-dyed clothing collection called "Kortne Remember Me" and releasing video testimonials to keep her story alive.

The Remember Me float itself gathers more than 70 people every year on average. Scott Stouffer said it's humbling for family members to see both people who've participated every year as well as new faces coming out in remembrance of his daughter.

"Me as her dad, it's tough," he said. "Every day is like there is no stopping. I can't rest. But when I'm on this float for a little bit, it just gives me a chance to reach out to her spirit a little bit."

"Justice4Gunner":Supporters of dog killed by police pack meeting, as council changes public comment rules

Lebanon Catholic arson:Juvenile suspects identified in arson investigation at former Lebanon Catholic school

The family is still looking for answers, with Jennings hoping that someone "feels to have enough heart one day to come clean about what happened."

"We just want closure, and it's now 10 years later, which is absolutely insane," Jennings said.

More information about events and the Stouffer family's efforts to keep her memory alive are available on the Kortne Stouffer — Remember Me Facebook page.

Residents with any information regarding Kortne Stouffer's disappearance are asked to contact the Lebanon County detectives at 717-228-4403, the Palmyra Police Department at 717-838-8189, the Stouffer's private investigator Leah Hopewell at 717-270-9800, or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers crimewatchpa.com/crimestoppers.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Kortne Stouffer's family wants answers decade after Palmyra woman vanished

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. seeks to strengthen ties with New Zealand amid worries about China

    The commander of the United States military in the Pacific said Monday he wants to expand and strengthen its ties with New Zealand.

  • We Think Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

    David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the...

  • In their own words: Mel Tucker remembers Miami game as program-defining win for Michigan State

    Michigan State went on the road and convincingly beat Miami, 38-17, last season. MSU coach Mel Tucker remembers the game as a a program-defining victory.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Waste Management, Inc. (WM) is a Trending Stock

    Waste Management (WM) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • 2023 Ford Bronco 'Oates' is a mysterious new two-door trim

    2023 Ford Bronco VIN decoder documents reveal an "Oates" trim level. It's likely a codename, but it leaves us wondering what the trim will include.

  • 2022 MLB trade tracker: Listing every transaction before deadline

    Baseball teams havent wasted any time making deals this summer. Here are the biggest trades that have already happened leading up to MLBs trade deadline on Aug. 2.

  • Up to 40 Russian missiles strike Mykolaiv during the night chair of Oblast Council

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 31 JULY 2022, 17:51 Hanna Zamazieieva, the chair of the Mykolaiv Oblast Council, counted about 40 shells that hit the centre of the Oblast on the night of 30-31 July. Source: Zamazieieva on Telegram Quote from Zamazieieva: "About 40 missiles struck Mykolaiv tonight.

  • I've Backpacked My Whole Life And Would Recommend It To Anyone; Here Are Some Tips For Total Beginners

    I've backpacked my whole life — and I'd recommend it to anyone who is craving adventure.View Entire Post ›

  • Democrats need a nominee for governor who can drive out Latino voters in November

    Joe Biden won Arizona in 2020 in large part to organizing efforts by Latinos. Arizonans now must not ignore having a Latino at top of the ticket.

  • War in Ukraine: latest developments

    Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - First grain shipment leaves Odessa - The first shipment of Ukrainian grain since Russia's February 24 invasion leaves the port of Odessa under a UN-Turkey brokered deal to lift Moscow's naval blockade in the Black Sea. Officials say the Sierra Leone-registered Razoni cargo ship is making its way to Lebanon through a specially cleared corridor in the heavily mined waters of the Black Sea with 26,000 tonnes of maize on board. UN chief Antonio Guterres says he hopes "this will bring much-needed stability and relief to global food security, especially in the most fragile humanitarian contexts" while Kyiv echoes it will bring "relief for the world" if Moscow holds up its side of the accord. Ukraine is one of the world's biggest grain exporters. The five-month blockade of its ports by Russian forces contributed to soaring food prices, hitting the world's poorest nations especially hard. - Grain shipment 'first step': EU, NATO - The European Union and NATO welcome the grain shipment's departure as a "first step" towards easing the food crisis. EU spokesman Peter Stano, however, cautions the bloc still expects the "implementation of the whole deal and resumption of Ukrainian exports to the customers around the world." He points out that Russia fired missiles at the port of Odessa on the day after the landmark deal was signed in Istanbul in late July. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says Western allies "strongly support the full implementation of the deal to ease the global food crisis caused by Russia's war in Ukraine". In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov describes the shipment as "very positive". -&nbsp;Ukraine gains ground in Kherson - Ukrainian forces have recaptured 46 settlements in the key southern region of Kherson, as Kyiv looks to retake the Russian-held area, the local governor Dmytro Butriy tells national TV. Moscow seized almost all the territory of the economically and strategically important region bordering the annexed Crimea peninsula during the first days of its invasion. But in recent weeks, the Ukrainian army, bolstered by deliveries of Western-supplied long-range artillery, have sought to stage a counter-offensive in the area. In late July, a Ukrainian official vowed that the Kherson region would be recaptured by Kyiv's forces by September. The governor of nearby Mykolaiv meanwhile says that three people were injured in the city in "massive" Russian shelling overnight that damaged homes and humanitarian supplies. In the east, which has been the main focus of Russia's onslaught, the head of the industrial Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, says Russian shelling over the past 24 hours has killed three people. - Russia blacklists more Britons - Russia says it is blacklisting 39 British citizens, including leader of the main opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, and former prime minister David Cameron. The foreign ministry in Moscow says the listed UK citizens, who also include journalists, "contribute to the hostile course of London aimed at the demonisation of our country and its international isolation". Russia had already blacklisted Prime Minister Boris Johnson and several members of his cabinet, as well as scores of British MPs, defence officials and journalists. bur-jmy/cb/kjm

  • Instant takeaways from Day 5 of Patriots training camp

    The Patriots defense remained in control of team drills with the Patriots putting on pads for the first time.

  • The Death of Her Three Daughters Became a Huge TV Tragedy—Now Mom Is Charged With Triple Homicide

    ANT1 TV GreeceATHENS—The suspicious deaths of three girls from the same family in just three years has shocked Greek society over the past few months. But what started as a tragic story of an ill-fated young family soon turned out to be one of the most horrible cases of alleged murder the country has seen in recent years.After months of speculation, Roula Pispirigkou, the 33-year-old mother of the family was charged with killing all three of her daughters, one of whom had survived childhood canc

  • Trade deadline preview: Juan Soto sweepstakes down to wire

    When Juan Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year deal to stay with the Washington Nationals, it ensured Tuesday's 6 p.m. EDT trade deadline would have a little juice. A quick glance at the standings shows at least 18 teams with legitimate playoff aspirations — 18 clubs that might benefit from Willson Contreras, Josh Bell or Frankie Montas, among others. With Soto, there could be even more bidders than that.

  • The ‘Happiest Countries in the World’ list does not reflect the ones attracting Black expats

    “Happiness” is an emotional state typically characterized by feelings of joy, excitement, and fulfillment. While what makes an individual happy […] The post The ‘Happiest Countries in the World’ list does not reflect the ones attracting Black expats appeared first on TheGrio.

  • NYPD: Man strikes woman in head in unprovoked attack

    The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for a cut on her forehead.

  • Sony is retiring the PlayStation 5's Accolades feature because people aren't nice

    Sony plans to remove a software feature many PlayStation 5 users may not know even exists.

  • 2022 NFL Preview: Tom Brady returns, maybe to win another Super Bowl with Buccaneers

    Tom Brady retired, but that didn't last too long.

  • Georgia University Prof Accused of Gunning Down 18-Year-Old Student in Parking Lot

    Carrollton Police Department/GoFundMeA University of West Georgia professor fatally shot one of his own school’s students in a parking lot in the early hours of Saturday, Carrollton Police said. Richard Sigman, 47, is now facing a murder charge over the death of 18-year-old Anna Jones.According to police in Carrollton, a college town located about 50 miles west of Atlanta, Sigman threatened to whip out his gun during a verbal fight with another man in the parking lot of a pizza joint at 12:30 a.

  • Pair of shoes by pond leads investigators to bodies of 3 missing Texas girls, cops say

    A family friend was watching the girls while their mother was at work, investigators said.

  • Professor fired, charged with murder after 18-year-old student killed in parking deck shooting

    Carrolton police say a University of West Georgia professor faces murder charges in connection to the death of an 18-year-old student on Saturday morning.