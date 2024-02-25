‘No closure’ for Portland family of Sandra Young 54 years later

PORTLAND, Ore,. (KOIN) — Sandra Young vanished 54 years ago. It wasn’t until this week that her remains were positively identified through DNA testing.

Mystery surrounded the remains found by a Boy Scout troop on the far north end of Sauvie Island in Columbia County in 1970.

For her family, there “is no sense of closure, there is no sense of justice about this.” That’s what her nephew, Lorikko Burkett Gibbs, told KOIN 6 News on Saturday.

“It’s very emotional. It’s very messed up,” he said. “I know it’s still being investigated, but I think there needs to be more investigation about this.”

Forensic anthropologist Nici Vance started looking into the case back in 2004 when the State Medical Examiner’s Office took on many long-shelved cases. As DNA technology advanced, they started analyzing the remains.

From left: Sandra Young’s yearbook photo, and a forensic approximation of remains later identified as Young. February 23, 2024. (courtesy Oregon State Police).

Years later, a match came in 2023 after a family member submitted their DNA to GEDmatch and detectives and scientists began to work with the potential family. Finally, this past year, they identified the girl as their teenage sister Sandra Young, a Grant High School student who went missing in the late 1960s.

Burkett Gibbs said the family wants justice.

“The person who did this needs to pay for what they’ve done,” he said. “She will never, ever be forgotten about.”

