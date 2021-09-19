No closures in Tarrant County restaurant health inspections

No restaurants were closed in health inspections conducted throughout Tarrant County between Sept. 7 and Sept. 11, according to data from the Tarrant County Health Department compiled by the Star-Telegram.

The Tarrant County Health Department conducts restaurant inspections everywhere in the county except Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills.

Inspectors visited 116 restaurants during the latest published inspection period, including follow-ups at Chuys in Richland Hills and a Taco Bueno in Watauga.

Both restaurants were authorized to re-open.

restaurant inspections

2021 Restaurant Inspections

Searchable database of Tarrant County restaurant inspections starting January 1, 2021

Tarrant County restaurant inspections judge establishments on a demerit system. Any food service establishment that scores higher than 29 demerits requires a follow-up inspection. No serious health violations were noted by inspectors during this restaurant inspection period.

