No, CNN did not announce EU citizens no longer need to work; it's a deep fake | Fact check

The claim: CNN reported Elon Musk software means EU citizens no longer need to work

An Aug. 15 Facebook video (direct link, archived link) appears to show CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins announcing what sounds like big financial news from Elon Musk, owner of X, formerly Twitter.

"All the European Union citizens no longer need to work. That’s the announcement made by our guest today, Elon Musk, who will unveil a new investment project,” Collins appears to say. She further explains that Musk has developed “trading software” that would allow European citizens to “earn an income of 5,700 euros per day.”

The report then turns to Musk, who appears to speak to a crowd about the project. The video was viewed over 50,000 times in eight days.

Our rating: Altered

The Facebook video uses deep fake likenesses of Collins and Musk to make the claim. CNN did not report that Musk came out with new financial software for EU citizens.

Altered footage is from CNN primetime, Tesla conference

The original footage of Collins comes from the July 13 airing of CNN’s “The Source with Kaitlan Collins.” That broadcast included the investigation of cocaine found in the White House, the Jan. 6 insurrection investigation and an interview with presidential candidate Cornel West. But a transcript shows Musk wasn’t among the lineup of topics.

The footage of Musk in the Facebook video comes from Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting in May in Austin, Texas. Musk addressed a crowd of shareholders and gave updates on the car company’s financial future, including a new truck to be released later this year. He did not introduce new computer trading software for European citizens.

Deep fakes can alter a person’s face, body or voice in order to make them appear to do and say things they never did. In this case, Collins’ and Musk’s mouths were edited, and the voices did not match the way their mouths moved – a telltale sign of a doctored video.

USA TODAY has previously debunked numerous deep fake videos and images, which have become easier to create and spread on social media. Experts have said the need for education and transparency about deep fakes is key to detecting them.

