No cold. No snow. No problems? Rochester and it's mild winter

Feb. 23—ROCHESTER — Trevor Pearson has been here before. ... Dealing with these warm temperatures before.

The lead sculptor for St. Paul-based Minnesota Ice, he's in his 13th year sculpting ice for Social ICE in Rochester. Thursday night, he and his team were prepping blocks to carve through the night and again Friday morning, creating a total of 16 sculptures in Peace Plaza.

Most years, it's cold, just like the ice likes it.

This year, Pearson said despite the warmer weather, the ice should survive through the event.

"Just with like how good the shade is in the plaza, that's gonna really help," Pearson said. "And then the ice that we use is not your typical ice that you make in your freezer. We have all the air bubbles removed out of the ice when we're making it, so it makes the ice a lot more dense. So it holds a lower temperature longer. It just doesn't melt as fast."

That's good.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for a high temperature of 38 on Friday with the temperature hovering just above freezing — 34 degrees — at 4 p.m. when the event begins. After an overnight low of 16, Saturday's high temperatures will rise to 39 degrees at 1 p.m. when Social ICE starts up again and will peak at 42 degrees at 4 p.m.

Pearson said his team precut many pieces at their facilities in St. Paul before bringing them down to Rochester to assemble. But, he reiterated, the ice should last.

That might not have been the case if the weather was shifted a couple of days. Sunday's high will be 48 followed by 60 on Monday. All this is the new normal of this year's mild and dry winter.

The winter of 2023-24 is an outlier. So far, only 11 inches of snow have fallen, which if that total continues through the end of the month and beyond, would make this one of the driest winters on record in Rochester.

The lack of snow has been paired with an overabundance of warm weather.

The average monthly temperatures this year have been — from November 2023 through February — 36.2, 31.8, 19.3 and as of Thursday, 32.7 degrees. That compares last winter to temperatures of 33.3, 17.2, 19.3 and 26.1. And the average monthly temperatures in 2021-22 from November to February were 35.5, 24.9, 12.8 and 13.9.

Kathleen Harrington, interim director for the Rochester Downtown Alliance, said the warm weather has impacted the planning for Social ICE this year.

"We've been smarter in how much ice we're buying," she said Monday.

Ice carvings will be kept in refrigerated storage "until the last minute to make sure the ice is there, and it's fun and it's beautiful" when Social ICE begins Friday evening.

With overnight temps on Friday night expected to be below freezing, Harrington said she expects they won't need to move the ice sculptures indoors overnight.

"The party will go on and it'll be really terrific," Harrington said.

On the list of family-friendly activities and draws are illumated ice sculptures, DJs playing music, mini golf, games, fun food this year, and cocktails and mocktails.

"It's still going to be the same whether people are wearing shorts or snowpants," Harrington said. "Minnesotans usually embrace winter, and at this point we've been cooped up enough that we're excited to get out."

Jacob Lukkes, owner of Barefoot Lawn and Snow in Rochester, said while he hasn't had to clear a lot of snow this winter, the dry season hasn't negatively impacted his business.

He said they sign customers to a flat rate that covers snow clearing whether he's out plowing and blowing snow 20 times or zero times.

"It's kind of insurance peace of mind if it does snow," Lukkes said.

Lukkes said every three to five years, the number of snow events that need plowing will balance out, though he's had a few customers point out the lack of snow this year.

Last year's winter snowfall total of 63.3 inches isn't far off the top 10 list of snowiest winters in Rochester.

"We weren't banging on their doors for more money," Lukkes said.

Having those monthly contracts means Lukkes is available — not on vacation in Florida or Arizona — each winter day, and helps snow removal contractors pay the overhead on their small business.

He added that the warm weather has his phone ringing for people looking ahead to the spring and summer months of lawn care. But that won't really start until the soil temperature can reach a consistent 50-55 degrees.

Not paying for snow removal has saved money at the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

MnDOT District 6 spokesman Mike Dougherty said the agency has saved money this winter because of the lack of snow. That's so far. Dougherty pointed out there are traditional heavy snow periods to come in March and April.

As of Feb. 21, 2024, MnDOT District 6 has used 804,149.7 gallons of liquids (mostly brine) and 9,595.94 tons of salt. That compares to 1,287,265 gallons of liquid and 28,621.73 tons of salt last year.

Dougherty said the savings don't stop there. MnDOT has also saved money on hours for snowplow drivers to be out on the road.

"Workwise, it means our folks are just doing other tasks, but important tasks: guardrail repairs, cable median barrier repairs, pothole repairs, tree clearing," he said. "We even did some prescribed burning in December this year along Minnesota Highway 218 north of Austin because conditions were dry."

And if the lack of moisture continues, it will be good for Minnesota roads, which develop cracks and potholes thanks to repeated freeze and thaw periods of ice under the road beds.

"The good thing is we budget for materials and workforce based on five-year averages, so one winter won't significantly alter our budgeting," he said. "A series of much lighter winters could."

Kasson artist Pennie Eisenbeis has long had a side hustle of making mittens out of old sweaters and coats. While most of her mittens traditionally are sold before Christmas, she said the warm weather has impacted her business.

"I didn't do as many sales this winter," she said. "Yes, I do think that the warmth has affected mitten sales."

The warm weather has meant warm water along the Mississippi River and Lake Pepin.

In past winters, the ice on Lake Pepin this time of year is generally solid and thick, at least 10 inches in depth and up to 20 inches or so. The thick ice prompts an annual ice measuring task for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, where the Corps sends fan boats across the ice every week to measure its depth in anticipation of the upcoming barge towing season on the river.

While the Corps is still measuring the ice, Daniel Fasching, primary Mississippi River regulator with the Corps, said the process this year is much simpler as the ice is negligible. The lack of ice — and low snowfall totals across the Upper Mississippi River basin — will also impact potential flooding this year, in a positive way.

"According to the (National Weather Service), the official federal river forecasting agency, the chances of flooding this year are reduced due to lack of snowpack," Fasching said. "Due to this we are preparing for the increased likelihood of drought this navigation season. However, keep in mind that drought is exactly the conditions that the navigation locks and dams were constructed for."