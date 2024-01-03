There will be no collapse in power system even if Russia uses takes advantage of cold snap to attack

The Ukrainian power system will not collapse even if Russia takes advantage of the cold snap to launch new large-scale attacks on energy facilities in Ukraine.

Source: Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, head of the Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy company, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "This will not be the first time. The Russians chose such periods before their large-scale attacks. We have experienced this about 20 times. This will certainly create additional problems for us.

But I am sure the only issue may be the durability of possible power outages due to damage done to some energy facilities, but there will be no collapse in the energy system. The enemy will not achieve this."

He added that low temperatures are a challenge for any power system.

He explained that in order to overcome this difficult period without outages, Ukraine must fulfil two conditions: to bring all power units of power plants that are currently undergoing repairs to work and use the 1,700 MW import capacity, opened by Ukrenergo at the end of last year, to the fullest.

Kudrytskyi added that Ukrainians can help the state during the cold season by consuming power sparingly in the morning and evening hours, when the demand for power is the highest.

Background:

Ukrenergo warned Ukrainians about the necessity of saving power and using power-consuming devices at night, as a rapid increase in consumption of the energy resource has been recorded in Ukraine amid the cold snap and the end of the holidays.

