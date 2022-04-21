'No-confidence' vote tabled in Jefferson council meeting

Apr. 21—JEFFERSON — Village Council tabled a "no-confidence" motion questioning Mayor Brian Diehl's handling of the Jefferson Village Police Department on Monday evening after a lengthy discussion.

Council heard from several sources about a police report involving a school bullying complaint that later escalated into an investigation of JPD Deputy Police Chief Aaron Dumperth.

A series of emails, released after a Freedom of Information Act request by the Star Beacon, detailed interactions relating to the March 2 report and how it was handled. Discussions between Diehl and Jefferson Village Administrator Pasquale Martuccio led the mayor to request that Martuccio document his involvement.

Martuccio sent an email to Diehl and council on Monday regarding his concerns about the way the police department handled the situation and stated he was looking out for potential liability issues.

Jefferson councilman John Szewczyk asked for a motion to take a vote of no-confidence on Diehl's handling of the police department. The request was made at the start of the Monday evening meeting as an addition to the agenda.

After more than an hour of discussion, the emotion was tabled by a unanimous vote.

Szewczyk questioned Diehl's handling of the police department after the filing of the initial bullying report led to an Ashtabula County Sheriff's Department investigation of Dumperth's role in the situation.

Diehl said the matter was investigated by the Sheriff's Department solely to determine if the acting chief had abused his power. He said the investigation concluded that Dumperth had not done so.

A redacted Sheriff's Department report written by Lt. Steven S. Murphy indicates there was no evidence a crime was committed by Dumperth.

"Taking all the facts and circumstance in this complaint/incident into consideration there is no evidence to believe a criminal act was completed by Deputy Chief Aaron Dumperth on anyone involved in this investigation," Murphy stated in the report.

The bullying report concerned an incident in the Jefferson Area Local Schools. The mayor's involvement was questioned by several council members, including Szewczyk and Steve Sekanina.

Szewczyk said the mayor had presented half-truths to the public, withheld personnel information and created a department of non-accountability.

Dumperth and Diehl said an investigation into an officer's handling of the complaint determined the officer did not handle it appropriately and was reprimanded. Szewczyk said he felt the officer should have been punished more severely.

Village Solicitor Jason Fairchild said council doesn't have the power to recommend disciplinary action, but can write legislation to create oversight policies.

Szewczyk said it is council's role to be the checks and balances in the system.

"I don't rubber stamp things and I will look into everything because some information can be manipulated," he said.

"Some of this [report information] is very disturbing ... I'm pretty upset," Sekanina said.

The mayor said he is trying to get people to work together.

"I asked all parties very clearly to work together, put any past history behind them, and move forward for the betterment of the village," Diehl said.

"The village has so many positive opportunities that we can work on collaboratively, and I want the residents to know that I will continue to work to help individuals put their differences aside and focus on these opportunities."