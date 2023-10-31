'No connection': Two men injured in separate Tallahassee shootings just minutes apart

Two men were injured in separate shootings that occurred just minutes of each other in southwest and west Tallahassee on Monday night.

Officers responded to the 2100 block of Melanie Drive at about 7:44 p.m. Oct. 30 where they located one adult male victim who sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Officers also responded to the 2000 block of Flipper Street at about 7:55 p.m. in reference to an adult male victim who was injured in a shooting. The victim sustained single gunshot wound to the thigh which doctors determined was non-life threatening.

"The victim was not forthcoming with information regarding what led up to the shooting," said the Tallahassee Police Department in a press release.

No arrests have been made in connection to either shooting and both remain open investigations.

"Despite the shootings happening minutes apart and roughly 2.5 miles from each other, they are not believed to be related," said TPD.

The incidents continued a streak of violence that began over the weekend weekend. Two people were injured in an early Friday shooting at a warehouse party, one woman was shot at a parking lot party early Saturday morning, and another woman was shot and killed late Saturday. An arrest was made in the fatal shooting.

These incidents of gun violence were the capital city and county's 79th and 80th serious shooting of the year. So far this year, 20 people have died in shootings and at least 68 people have been injured, according to a Tallahassee Democrat analysis.

