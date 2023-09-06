'You have no conscience,' judge tells Krista Lueth's killer as she sentences him to prison

LANSING — An emotional and legal drama that began with the disappearance of a Michigan State University student 15 years ago ended with a relatively brief, almost perfunctory sentencing hearing Wednesday in Ingham County Circuit Court.

Judge Joyce Draganchuk told Krista Lueth's convicted killer, Brad Cournaya, she considered what to say to him before imposing the mandatory sentence for first-degree murder, including playing on his conscience to get him to reveal the location of Lueth's remains.

Krista Lueth was murdered in 2008. Her remains have never been found.

"I realized you have no conscience," she said. "There's nothing I really can say to you."

Cournaya, 56, received the mandatory sentence of life without possibility of parole for first-degree, premeditated murder. He was convicted of killing Lueth during a jury trial in June, even though her body has never been found.

Lueth, 34, was living in Lansing and studying horticulture at Michigan State University when she went missing in November 2008. She attended her classes at MSU that day but never made it to her urban gardening class that evening at Hunter Park, within easy walking distance of her apartment on Eureka Street in Lansing.

Cournaya had been living with her before she ended their relationship just days before she disappeared, according to testimony in Cournaya's trial.

State police announced in 2014 that Cournaya was the only suspect in her death, but he wasn't charged until about six years later, after a new team of detectives had taken up the case and resubmitted evidence for testing.

By that time, Cournaya was serving a lengthy sentence stemming from a 2017 human trafficking and commercial sex case in Ingham County. Authorities said he showed a child an obscene photo of himself and a sex video, and also showed her messages on his phone asking if she wanted to make money.

Brady Cournaya listens as Assistant Prosecutor Bill Crino makes his opening statements to the jury, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Joyce Draganchuk's courtroom regarding the murder of Krista Lueth, 34. Cournaya was convicted by a jury.

The key evidence against Cournaya was the discovery of Lueth's state ID card, debit card and broken cellphone along the shoulder and median of southbound U.S. 127 at College Road, in the spot where his truck had broken down on the night she disappeared. Michigan State Police had discovered in 2009 that someone from the Ingham County Sheriff's Office had come upon Counaya's truck and logged it as a motorist assist.

Cell phone data indicated Lueth vanished over a three-hour period. She had broken things off with Cournaya five days earlier after discovering he had used her credit card to pay more than $200 in charges for a telephone sex line call or calls, according to testimony.

The data showed numerous contacts between Cournaya and Lueth on the day she went missing, including a dozen contacts in the late afternoon and early evening. It also indicated Cournaya was at or near her home around the time she vanished. It didn't help Cournaya's case that he never tried to call Lueth after that night.

Deputy Chief Assistant Ingham County Prosecutor Bill Crino argued the evidence showed an angry Cournaya was "relentlessly" contacting Lueth, writing her messages professing his undying love and begging her to give him another chance.

Lueth had a full load of classes and worked as a project manager and administrator for a company that contracted with the Ingham County Drain Commission, putting in rain gardens, according to testimony. She also volunteered at Hunter Park and attended a weekly urban gardening class. She was enrolled in fall classes at MSU and had scholarship money lined up for 2009.

Roy Lueth testifies about his daughter Krista, Tuesday, June 16, 2023, in Ingham County Court.

"This is not a person who is going to pick up and disappear off the face of the earth without telling anybody," Crino argued.

The jury deliberated only a few hours after a two-week trial before convicting Cournaya as charged.

Cournaya had nothing to say to Draganchuk on Wednesday. His attorney also declined to speak, except to note that Counaya maintained his innocence. Crino also declined to address the judge.

Lueth's father, Roy Lueth, said Cournaya is "not worth one second of my time, or your time..."

"I believe if given the the chance, he would kill again," Lueth told Draganchuk.

