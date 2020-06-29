'No consensus' in intelligence community over Russia bounty on U.S. troops report, White House says

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump had not been briefed on reports that Russia was behind bounty payments to Taliban-linked militants over successful attacks on coalition troops because there were "dissenting opinions" within the U.S. intelligence community over the veracity of the reports, a White House spokeswoman said Monday.

"There is no consensus within the intelligence community on these allegations and in effect there are dissenting opinions from some in the intelligence community with regards to the veracity of what's being reported," White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said at a briefing with reporters. "The veracity of the underlying allegations continue to be evaluated."

A White House briefing with members of Congress over the intelligence reports was underway Monday, McEnany told reporters.

Lawmakers had pressed the administration for more details after the New York Times reported Friday that Trump was informed months ago that a Russian intelligence unit offered secret cash payments to Taliban-linked militants to kill coalition troops, including Americans.

McEnany declined to say who attended the administration's briefing but told reporters White House chief of staff Mark Meadows called Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer on Sunday night to extend a bipartisan invitation to eight members of relevant committees.

Trump has insisted he did not know about the reported bounty and Russia and the Taliban have denied the existence of any such payments.

Though lawmakers were receiving a briefing over the bounty allegations on Monday afternoon, McEnany said the president still hadn't been briefed on the issue because he is only "briefed on verified intelligence." She also declined to say whether the intelligence was included in the president's written daily briefings.

Trump tweeted Sunday night that intelligence officials had "just" informed him they did not deem the report credible and therefore did not brief him or Vice President Mike Pence on the initial intelligence.

Intel just reported to me that they did not find this info credible, and therefore did not report it to me or @VP. Possibly another fabricated Russia Hoax, maybe by the Fake News @nytimesbooks, wanting to make Republicans look bad!!! https://t.co/cowOmP7T1S — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2020

McEnany slammed the New York Times for its "irresponsible" decision to publish a report that the president had been briefed, but the paper has stood by its reporting.

"We stand by our story, the details of which have not been denied by the President's own National Security agencies," said Times spokeswoman Eileen Murphy.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said in a statement Saturday that he had "confirmed that neither the President nor the Vice President were ever briefed on any intelligence alleged by the New York Times in its reporting."

The report, later confirmed by multiple news agencies, alleged that a unit of Russia's military intelligence agency – the G.R.U. known for orchestrating assassinations and destabilization efforts against western democracies – was behind the bounties on U.S. troops.

The intelligence was based on interrogations of militants in Afghanistan that found Russia offered funding for successful attacks on coalition troops last year, according to the Times report.

The Associated Press reported suspicions were raised after members of the elite Naval Special Warfare Development Group, also known as the SEAL Team Six, found $500,000 while raiding a Taliban outpost earlier this year.

Unnamed intelligence officials told the AP they are investigating attacks on U.S. troops in Afghanistan in 2019 to see if there was any evidence connecting them to the Russian bounties.

The White House came under pressure after a chorus of lawmakers - both Republican and Democratic - questioned whether the president was kept in the dark or if he declined to act after he was briefed on the intelligence.

Several lawmakers cited Trump's relationship with Vladimir Putin, and wondered if he is trying to shield the Russian president from embarrassing disclosures.