California forest fire burns out of control near Yosemite

NOAH BERGER and CHRISTOPHER WEBER
·2 min read

JERSEYDALE, Calif. (AP) — A destructive wildfire near Yosemite National Park that was burning out of control Sunday through tinder-dry forest land has grown into one of California's biggest blazes of the year, forcing thousands of residents to flee remote mountain communities.

Some 2,000 firefighters battled the Oak Fire, along with aircraft and bulldozers, facing tough conditions that includes steep terrain, sweltering temperatures and low humidity, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

“It's hot out there again today," Cal Fire spokesperson Natasha Fouts said Sunday. “And the fuel moisture levels are critically low.”

Light winds were blowing embers ahead into tree branches “and because it's so dry, it's easy for the spot fires to get established and that's what fuels the growth,” Fouts said.

The fire erupted Friday southwest of the park near the town of Midpines in Mariposa County. Officials described “explosive fire behavior” on Saturday as flames made runs through bone-dry vegetation caused by the worst drought in decades.

By Sunday the blaze had consumed more than 22 square miles (56 square km) of forest land, with no containment, Cal Fire said. The cause was under investigation.

Evacuations were in place for over 6,000 people living across a several-mile span of the sparsely populated area in the Sierra Nevada foothills, though a handful of residents defied the orders and stayed behind, said Adrienne Freeman with the U.S. Forest Service.

“We urge people to evacuate when told,” she said. “This fire is moving very fast.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for Mariposa County due to the fire's effects.

Flames destroyed at least 10 residential and commercial structures and damaged five others, Cal Fire said. Assessment teams were moving through mountain towns to check for additional damage, Fouts said.

Numerous roads were closed, including a stretch of State Route 140 that's one of the main routes into Yosemite.

California has experienced increasingly larger and deadlier wildfires in recent years as climate change has made the West much warmer and drier over the past 30 years. Scientists have said weather will continue to be more extreme and wildfires more frequent, destructive and unpredictable.

Pacific Gas & Electric said on its website that more than 3,100 homes and businesses in the area had lost power as of Sunday and there was no indication when it would be restored. “PG&E is unable to access the affected equipment,” the utility said as flames roared Friday.

The Oak Fire was sparked as firefighters made progress against an earlier blaze, the Washburn Fire, that burned to the edge of a grove of giant sequoias in the southernmost part of Yosemite National Park. The 7.5-square-mile (19-square-km) fire was nearly 80% contained after burning for two weeks and moving into the the Sierra National Forest.

___

Weber contributed from Los Angeles.

  • Thousands evacuated as California's Oak Fire grows quickly

    (Reuters) -Fueled by extreme heat and tinder dry forests and underbrush, a wildfire just west of Yosemite National Park spread overnight, quickly turning into one of the largest fires of the year and forcing thousands of residents to be evacuated from their homes, fire officials said. Authorities said the Oak Fire, which is zero percent contained, was threatening to destroy about 2,000 homes on Saturday and some 3,000 people were evacuated. California Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for Mariposa County because of the Oak Fire.

  • Newsom declares emergency as Oak Fire continues explosive growth

    Team coverage of the destructive Oak Fire burning outside of Yosemite (7-24-2022)

  • Devastating damage left by Oak Fire

    The fast-moving Oak Fire left many parts of Mariposa County, California, a burning wasteland on July 23. The wildfire has ground to 14,000 acres as of July 24.

  • Smoke from California's Oak Fire seen from space

    STORY: Authorities said on Saturday (July 22) that the blaze has ravaged more than 9,500 acres of forest.About 6,000 people have been ordered to evacuate, said a spokesperson with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE).Earlier in July, the Washburn fire threatened part of Yosemite National Park's giant sequoia groves. It torched 4,856 acres of forest, forcing parts of Yosemite National Park to close.

  • Governor declares emergency over wildfire near Yosemite

    A fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park exploded in size Saturday into one of California's largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people and shutting off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses. The Oak Fire started Friday afternoon southwest of the park near the town of Midpines in Mariposa County and by Saturday had grown to nearly 19 square miles (48 square kilometers), according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. It erupted as firefighters made progress against an earlier blaze that burned to the edge of a grove of giant sequoias in the southernmost part of Yosemite park.

  • Thousands told to evacuate homes in California as wildfire engulfs forests bordering Yosemite National Park

    The fierce Oak Fire in Mariposa, California, started in the Sierra National Forest and threatens 2,693 homes. Extreme drought conditions are blamed.

  • Oak Fire Nears 15,000 Acres in Mariposa County

    The Oak Fire burning near Yosemite National Park in Mariposa county, California, grew to nearly 15,000 acres on Sunday, July 24.As of Sunday, the Oak Fire covered 14,841 acres, according to the Orange County Fire Authority’s Fire Integrated Real Time Intelligence System (FIRIS), and was zero percent contained. At least five structures had been damaged and 10 were destroyed, according to CALFIRE.Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for the affected county as the fire “destroyed homes, threatened critical infrastructure and forced the evacuation of more than three thousand residents.”The National Weather Service said the fire caused “smoke, haze, and air quality impacts” to the surrounding area.Footage captured by FIRIS on Sunday shows the fire burning at Triangle Road in Mariposa County. Credit: FIRIS via Storyful

  • Why is California’s Oak Fire spreading so fast? Here are factors experts say are at play

    Conditions in Mariposa County are “the perfect recipe for extreme fire behavior,” one official said.

  • Photos: Oak fire near Yosemite explodes in size, destroys homes

    The fast-moving Oak fire near Yosemite National Park grew to 9,500 acres by Saturday afternoon.

