No contest plea in corporate charges against "glampers"

Nov. 8—BELLAIRE — A defense attorney's prediction that Bella Solviva, a failed glamour camping resort, would "die a felon" came true Monday when the founders pleaded no contest to corporate larceny charges in 13th Circuit Court.

Bella Solviva's founders, Bradley and Sandra Carlson, pleaded no contest Monday to one felony count of larceny by conversion of between $1,000 and $20,000 and one misdemeanor count of larceny by conversion of between $100 and $1,000.

"If I accept your plea of no contest there will be an entry of guilt with regard to the corporation, do you understand that?" asked 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer.

"Unfortunately so," Bradley Carlson said.

"But you do understand that, unfortunate or not, correct?" the judge said.

Carlson said he did understand, later adding, "honestly, your honor, I don't believe at trial we would be convicted, we just cannot emotionally, physically and financially handle the burden of a trial."

Sandra Carlson did not speak at the hearing.

The case was prosecuted by Kristen Stinedurf, an attorney with the Michigan Attorney General's office, who previously said the Carlson's violated the trust of the victims by accepting their deposits, using the money, not building the resort and not issuing refunds.

The Carlsons in 2015 announced their plans for the resort and photos posted to social media and included in press materials of luxury tents, treehouses and novelty villas garnered extensive media attention as well as people willing to send deposits, records show.

The deposits were a significant expense for many of the victims, Stinedurf previously said, who had to forgo planned honeymoons, bachelorette parties and family vacations.

Among them was Mary DeAngelis of Oxford, who in August 2017 paid a $634 deposit toward a two-bedroom treehouse and bath she said she planned to use for a weekend getaway with her adult daughter.

"I'm hoping the publicity has revealed to their church friends, family and friends that they also hoodwinked, the type of people they are," DeAngelis said Monday. "I tried many times to get my money back from them before it escalated."

The Carlsons were sentenced as individuals on Oct. 13 by 86th District Court Judge Robert Cooney who ordered the married couple to pay court costs, nearly $30,000 in restitution and to each serve two years probation.

Traverse City attorney Shawn Worden, who represented the Carlsons, made the prediction about the corporation's end during the Carlson's previous sentencing hearing.

The restitution levied on the Carlsons has been made to the court, Worden said. While the court is responsible for sending checks to the victims, DeAngelis said she has yet to receive restitution.

The couple faced up to a year in jail, after being accused of scamming 34 victims out of money paid toward a fancy camping experience at their so-called "glamping" resort.

The Carlsons may not seek traditional financing for any business venture during their probation, records show.

The Carlsons did not have traditional or bank financing for Bella Solviva, but raised $2,951 of their $50,000 goal on the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform and asked for materials and labor donations on the business' Facebook page.

The Facebook page for Bella Solviva attracted more than 13,000 likes and remains online, though the last post was in May 2016 and the "book now" tab links to an inactive website.

Sentencing in the case against the corporation is set for Dec. 13 in 13th Circuit Court, records show.