No contest plea for man in 2021 Jamestown shooting case

Aug. 11—MERCER — A Jamestown man has avoided trial in Mercer County this month on attempted homicide and other charges for allegedly shooting his girlfriend's husband in June 2021.

David E. Jones, 55, pleaded no contest Wednesday before Mercer County Court of Common Pleas Judge D. Neil McEwen to aggravated assault attempting to cause serious bodily injury.

In pleading no contest, a person does not admit guilt but agrees there is enough evidence to convict if a trial were held. A no contest plea has the same effect for sentencing purposes as pleading guilty.

The no contest plea was part of a plea deal with the Mercer County District Attorney's Office, Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker told The Meadville Tribune.

With Jones agreeing to plead no contest to aggravated assault attempting to cause serious bodily injury, the office agreed not to prosecute him on charges of attempted first-degree murder and a count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jones' trial on the attempted first-degree homicide and aggravated assault counts was to begin in Mercer County Court of Common Pleas next Monday.

Jones was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with wounding Tyler Charles Schadt, 31, of Greenville during a shooting June 13, 2021 in Jamestown.

Police alleged Jones shot Schadt once in the head-neck area shortly after 1 a.m. at a property Jones owns at 230 Chestnut St.

The shooting allegedly occurred after Schadt placed a tracking device on his wife's car that led him to that property, where he found his wife and Jones.

Police said Schadt had arrived at the property and Schadt and Jones got into a fight. Shortly thereafter, Jones allegedly got a handgun from his vehicle and shot Schadt once, police said.

Jones remains free on $500,000 bond awaiting sentencing in Mercer County Court on Sept. 30.

