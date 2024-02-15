No contested primaries for region's seats in Harrisburg; Republican, Democratic candidates submit petitions

Feb. 15—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — There will be no contested primary races this spring for local seats in the Pennsylvania General Assembly.

Incumbent state Reps. Carl Walker Metzgar, R-Somerset, of the 69th District; Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, of the 71st District; Dallas Kephart, R-Clearfield, of the 73rd District; and Jesse Topper, R-Bedford, of the 78th District, all had filed petitions to run as of Tuesday's deadline, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State's candidate database.

State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, is running for reelection in the 35th District.

"One of the things that we're dealing with is really rock-solid Republicans," Cambria County Republican Chairwoman Jackie Kulback said. "We're not dealing with any primary challenges at all, which is a testament to the great job that the Republican elected officials have been doing."

No Democratic candidates filed in any of those races.

"I think the district gerrymandering plays a big part in that, why you don't have candidates," Cambria County Democratic Party Chairwoman Nina Licastro said, "and it takes a lot, in this day and age, to put yourself out there to run for office. There are some very hateful people out there."

The 72nd District is the region's only state House district with more than one major party candidate in the race.

Incumbent state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, is seeking his ninth term in office. In announcing his reelection bid, Burns called himself a "fiscally conservative Democrat who listens to the people of the district."

Republican Amy Bradley, president and CEO of the Cambria Regional Chamber, also filed to run for the 72nd District seat. Kulback said that Bradley brings a "broad range of experience" that "is second to none."

Two contests for local U.S. House of Representatives seats are also taking place this year.

U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, is running again to represent the 13th Congressional District that includes all of Cambria and Bedford counties, along with a small section of Somerset County. Democrat Beth Farnham, an Adams County resident, has also filed.

The majority of Somerset County is in the 14th Congressional District, represented by U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Washington, who is seeking another term. Two Democrats have entered the primary race in the 14th — United High School graduate and Iraq War combat veteran Chris Dziados, and Ken Bach, a Navy veteran from Westmoreland County.