No Continuance for Cancer Treatment? Ruling Puts Spotlight on Court Deadlines





U.S. District Judge Ursula Ungaro, Southern District of Florida. Photo: J. Albert Diaz/ALM.



Undergoing chemotherapy for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma isn't enough to justify extending a federal court deadline for eight days, according to U.S. District Judge Ursula Ungaro, who denied a defendant's motion to do just that in an insurance case.



Jonathan E. Kanov of Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin in Fort Lauderdale represents insurance agent Suzannah L. Richards, who requested the extra time to file an answer to the complaint.



"This motion is not made for purposes of delay, and it is in the best interests of justice to allow for a brief extension of time for good cause," the motion said.



But the judge disagreed.



"This is not good cause for the extension requested," Ungaro wrote. "It is Richards' responsibility to promptly hire counsel to represent her upon being served with summons and the complaint, such that she is able to comply with the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure."



Ungaro added that the defendant waited until Nov. 13, the last possible day to submit the request, and had only retained counsel the day before.











The ruling came in Trinidad and Tobago resident Kamanie Ramjattan's lawsuit. Ramjattan filed the complaint against Richards on Oct. 23, along with family member Karen Babwah and New York Life Insurance Co. over a life insurance policy for her brother, Kenny Sookdeo, who died in 2017 before arranging a $250,000 death benefit.



According to Ramjattan, her brother had also stolen $150,000 from her to help his struggling business, then later agreed that the life insurance company could take that $150,000 out of his policy and give it to Ramjattan when he died. The company then claimed Sookdeo had canceled his insurance policy, so Ramjattan sued.





No big deal





Defense attorney Kanov stressed that Ungaro's denial wasn't a big deal to him.



"It was surprising," Kanov said. "But this was something that ended up being fixed and we moved on."



Though Ungaro denied the motion, she ultimately gave Richards another three days to file the answer — a deadline that was met.



While state courts will typically extend a deadline if both parties agree, federal courts strictly require "good cause," leaving judges to decide what is or isn't.



Counsel to the plaintiff, Michael J. Hoover of Interpleader Law in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, echoed Kanov's thoughts.



"It is what it is," Hoover said. "There are deadlines that are set forth by the rules of civil procedure and any ruling within those lines is within the court's discretion."



Counsel to the insurance company, Charles A. Wachter of Holland & Knight's Tampa office, and Babwah's attorney, Justin C. Carlin of The Carlin Law Firm in Fort Lauderdale, did not respond to requests for comment before deadline.



In July, many in the legal community were outraged when pregnant Florida attorney Christen Luikart faced resistance from opposing counsel Paul Reid after requesting a continuance. Trial for the Palm Beach Circuit Court products liability suit was set for October, but so was Luikart’s new arrival.



Critics in that case accused Reid of comparing Luikart’s pregnancy to an illness, suggesting she became pregnant as a ploy to delay the litigation. Reid said they'd overblown his words and taken them out of context, but was swiftly fired from his firm, Shook, Hardy & Bacon in Miami.



