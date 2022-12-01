No controlled substances found on Lancaster County school bus after teen passed out, sheriff says

More than a month after a 14-year-old girl lost consciousness on a Lancaster County school bus because of possible exposure to an unknown chemical, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says investigators have closed the case.

Channel 9 reported when several students and the school bus driver were exposed to the “unknown substance” on Oct. 27. The bus had left Indian Land High School and had about 40 students on it. Aside from the teenager who lost consciousness, paramedics didn’t report any injuries.

A K-9 unit arrived and investigators inspected the bus. One substance sample was found and sent to a lab to be tested.

No controlled substances were found on the bus, and investigators didn’t find any other substance that could have caused the symptoms, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday.

“[Investigators] collected everything appearing even remotely suspicious and talked to a large number of people, including students, involved in the incident,” said Sheriff Barry Faile in a statement to Channel 9. “All testing results were negative, and we simply were unable to determine what caused these folks to fall ill.”

Sheriff Faile said that even though investigators don’t know what caused the teen to lose consciousness, it’s a reminder for people to avoid contact with unknown suspicious substances and to call 911 if they’re found or if anyone experiences symptoms from exposure.

