No cooking, no problem: Top Bartlesville options for a hassle-free Thanksgiving

Owner Dean Price stands behind the counter at Price’s Meat Market ready to serve hungry customers.

While many families enjoy coming together over the holidays to cook and share food, cooking just isn’t for everyone.

No one enjoys a burnt turkey, soggy dressing, or pie that’s more like pudding. If you are one of those people who would rather not poison yourself or your family with sub-standard fare, here are three Bartlesville businesses that may have the answer for you and your family.

Price’s Meat Market

Price’s Meat Market is a beloved Bartlesville staple that offers individual Thanksgiving meals for $16.99 per person. These well-crafted meals include an option of ham or turkey, cornbread stuffing, broccoli rice, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potato casserole and a choice of green beans or green bean casserole.

You can add a slice of pumpkin pie for $1.99 or pecan pie for $2.69. Not bad if you’re celebrating a small Thanksgiving alone or with a loved one.

The meat offered at Price’s is always top-of-the-line. Another option Price’s Meat Market provides is pre-cooked hams and turkeys, which I’ve had on several occasions.

I would rather trust Price’s to cook my turkey than myself. Don’t forget to pre-order. Price’s website is https://www.pricesmeatmarket.com/.

Price’s also offers Thanksgiving staples on their in-store lunch line all week, so you can get a sneak peek of the meal everyone’s waiting for.

Homeland

Need a big meal for the whole family? Bartlesville’s “Employee Owned and Operated” Homeland on Washington Boulevard offers a variety of take-home Thanksgiving family-size meals ranging from $89.99 to $179.99.

Families can choose from a ham or turkey breast with standard sides of cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, and cranberry orange relish for $89.99, which feeds a family of 6.

A friend donated a “Family Feast,” Homeland’s $179.99 option, to my family last year, and I can fully endorse it. Homeland’s website claims it feeds up to 20 people, and while I believe we only had eight at our dinner table, we did have leftovers for days.

The “Family Feast” includes a fully cooked turkey breast and a spiral-cut ham, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, gravy, cranberry sauce, Hawaiian rolls, pumpkin pie, and pecan pie.

My experience with this meal is that it was just as good as homemade. If you put it in your own dishes, grandma will never know the difference.

The deli manager I spoke with said pre-orders are recommended. Still, the store will have some meals available throughout Thanksgiving week, and yes, they are open on Thanksgiving Day until 4 pm, although the deli is only open until 2.

Visit the store’s website at https://www.homelandstores.com/ for a complete list of options and prices.

Eggberts

Instead of heat and eat, do you want to go out and be served? Eggberts hears you.

Open until 2 pm on Thanksgiving Day, Eggberts offers meal options of ham, turkey, or steak with standard Thanksgiving sides such as mashed potatoes and gravy and dressing for $16.99 per person.

While I have not yet enjoyed an Eggberts Thanksgiving meal, I’m a massive fan of Eggberts and have never been disappointed by their food.

Eggerts always gets an A+ for consistency. The Eggberts dine-in meal might be the perfect option for seniors who have decided not to travel this year. After all, if you eat by 2, there will be plenty of time to nap before the football game.

Happy Turkey Day, Bartlesville!

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Skip the kitchen fiasco: Bartlesville's best thanksgiving meals to-go