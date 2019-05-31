No costumes or stand-by tickets: What you need to know before booking your trip for 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge'

The wait is over. After years of anticipation, "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" at Disneyland Resort in California is opening its doors to the public Friday, ready to transport guests to a galaxy far far away.

From a life-sized recreation of the Millennium Falcon to workshops where guests can build their own lightsabers and droids, the new land is the Star Wars universe brought to life.

And while tickets have sold out through June 23, there is another way to reserve a spot.

Here's what you need to know before booking your trip:

- For the period of May 31-June 23, reservations are required to enter "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge," and tickets are already sold out. There is, however, another way to get in: Booking a hotel stay at one of the three Disneyland Resort hotels during that time also comes with a designated reservation.

- No stand-by tickets will be sold.

- You might want to hold off booking a ticket until later this year, when the park opens phase two of the attraction, featuring "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance," an immersive experience that places guests in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance.

- Reservations will no longer be required after June 23.

- Leave your Stormtrooper and Chewbacca costumes at home. Aside from kids aged 13 and younger, a costume policy is in effect, banning guests from suiting up as their favorite Star Wars character at the park. Leave that to the park professionals.

"Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" is the largest single-themed land in Disney Parks history. The land opens at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida on August 29.