No country to call home? Some babies born in Colombia to Venezuelan parents lack birthright citizenship

This story was produced in partnership with the Pulitzer Center.

MAICAO, Colombia – “Empuja, vamos, empuja sostenido. Push, come on, keep pushing.”

The doctor chanted it like a mantra at Venezuelan migrant, Yulianis Rodriguez, from a delivery room in the northern Colombia-Venezuela border city of Maicao.

Rodriguez, 26, was alone in the hospital in May, with no one’s hand to squeeze and no epidural, nothing for the pain other than a bright yellow rag in her mouth to stop her from biting down on her tongue.

She crossed into Colombia months earlier through “trocha,” illegal dirt pathways run by criminal groups, with little more than her Venezuelan ID to her name. After living through Venezuela’s collapsing economy and food and medicine crises, the pregnant Venezuelan hoped she’d be able to get the medical care for her baby that she’d never be able to get in her own country.

Venezuelan migrant Yulianis Rodriguez, hunches down in Maicao, Colombia's Hospital San Jose as she struggles to cope with the pain of labor without an epidural on May 5, 2019. She crossed into Colombia alone to give birth to her baby son, who was born More

“I came to Maicao to be able to have my baby,” she said in Spanish. “To be able to work, to be able to help myself. I’m here because of this crisis.”

But due to Colombia’s citizenship laws her baby became one 24,000 children in the South American country who were born “apátrida” — stateless, without a country to call home. And while Colombia is putting in place new measures to protect babies like Rodriguez’s, human rights activists worry that those measures are only a temporary solution for a bigger problem.

Crisis in Venezuela: Here's what you need to know

A ‘legal limbo’

A stateless person is someone who is not considered a citizen of any country, according to the United Nations. Being stateless often is caused by a lack of birthright citizenship, the legal right to citizenship given children born in a country’s territory.

In Colombia, due to the exodus of more than 3.7 million Venezuelans from their country, 24,000 Venezuelan babies have been born stateless since the beginning of the crisis, according to June government data.

Colombian laws dictates that if at least one parent did not have citizenship or legal permanent residency — a miniscule percentage of the Venezuelans arriving at the country’s doorsteps — the child would not receive Colombian citizenship. That created a growing number of stateless infants in Colombia, the biggest receiver of the migrants, since the Venezuelan exodus began.

That, in turn, made way for what experts called a “more vulnerable” population within an already desperate group of people fleeing Venezuela because stateless individuals often lack access to medical services, education or the ability to vote. They’re effectively in a “legal limbo,” said Juliana Vengoechea, a researcher with Open Society Foundation, a U.S.-based group that funds independent human rights and justice groups.

“They're stuck in a country without rights, but then they’re not able to exercise freedom of movement,” Vengoechea said.

That changed in August when Colombian President Ivan Duque decreed that Colombia would make an exception for children born to Venezuelan parents and give Colombian citizenship to those children and to babies born over the next two years.

But human rights defenders called the decree a temporary fix to larger problem, and worry that the damage done by Colombia’s constitution may already have had a ripple effect on the children and their families.

“The constitution of Colombia is still the same,” said Florencia Reggiardo, attorney and coordinator of the Americas Network on Nationality and Statelessness.

Venezuela’s migration crisis began in 2016, when the economy went into a freefall and brought with it shortages in food and medicine and an emerging medical crisis. As the situation worsened in 2018 and 2019, pregnant women like Rodriguez flooded into Colombia to give birth and seek medical aid difficult to find in Venezuela.