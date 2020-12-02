No country immune from the health harms of climate change - as COVID-19 pandemic offers glimpse of future disruption to lives and livelihoods around the world and in Canada
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian researchers have once again pulled data from the 2020 Report of the Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change to tell the Canadian story. Like countries around the world, Canada is facing a worrisome outlook yet as the themes of climate change and the health of Canadians remain fundamentally linked.
Based on the 40+ international indicators gathered annually by the Lancet Countdown, Canadian health advocates, Drs. Claudel Pétrin-Desrosiers and Finola Hackett, developed a Canadian analysis, with recommendations, that highlights the growing impact of extreme heat and air pollution on population health.
"If we address the converging crisis of worsening climate conditions and declining health together, we can mitigate these shocks and achieve health and economic benefits instead," says co-author, Dr. Claudel Pétrin-Desrosiers, a family medicine resident from the University of Montreal Faculty of Medicine. "The Global and the Canadian reports identify the key issues that must be addressed by governments and all sectors of society." New data generated by The Lancet explores heat-related mortality and its economic costs and labour capacity loss, along with ongoing concerns about air pollution.
"As we consider the post-COVID era that lies ahead, this data reminds us that we have the capacity and opportunity to address some of the most deeply imbedded inequities that continue to impede societal and economic advancements that lead to better health," says Dr. Finola Hackett, a resident in rural family medicine at the University of Calgary (Lethbridge program). "We can't ignore the impact of climate change any more." The report calls for a joint response to the converging COVID and climate crises to deliver a triple win of better health, a carbon-neutral sustainable economy and environmental protection.
Key findings in the Canadian context include:
Impacts of extreme heat and global warming:
Air pollution:
Healthcare systems:
The Canadian authors echo the advice of 120 world-leading health and climate academics and clinicians who warn that an ever-hotter world, and extreme weather events, will likely produce shocks that threaten global health, disrupt lives and livelihoods, and overwhelm healthcare systems. They also insist that Canada has an opportunity to build a more just, sustainable society, by directly including all those most affected in its response to the dual crisis of climate change and a world-wide pandemic.
The authors conclude their analysis with an argument that on the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement, when the world pledged to limit global warming, Canada can, and must, implement comprehensive plans to deliver on its commitment to limiting global temperature increases to well below 2C. If aligned with the COVID-19 pandemic recovery, these efforts can deliver immediate and longer-term health and economic benefits, according to this Canadian analysis.
The Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change is a collaboration between experts from more than 38 institutions including the World Health Organisation (WHO), World Bank, University College London, and Tsinghua University.
SOURCE Canadian Medical Association
