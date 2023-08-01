No court date yet for woman charged with abuse in case of 90 dogs seized

Aug. 1—A Madison Twp. woman accused of animal cruelty after nearly 90 dogs were seized from her property on Mosiman Road will not face arraignment until she is released from a hospital.

Late Friday afternoon, property owner Ronda Murphy (previously spelled Rhonda by authorities) was charged with one felony count of cruelty to companion animals and two misdemeanor counts in Middletown Municipal Court by the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

A warrant was issued for the 60-year-old's arrest, but as of Monday morning it had not been served and no arraignment is scheduled.

Murphy was initially taken to a hospital for a medical condition and once she is "released from medical care, she will be taken into custody on warrants," said Sheriff Office Chief Deputy Anthony Dwyer.

According to court documents, deputies, detectives and deputy dog wardens arrived at the property in the 5000 block of Mosiman early Thursday morning for a welfare check on the dogs.

Murphy ran a rescue called "Helping Hands for Furry Paws" and she was known to authorities because of previous calls, according to the court complaint.

In addition to the dogs found alive in "horrific" conditions, 30 canine bodies were discovered in refrigerators and freezers throughout the property and an Eck Road property also owned by Murphy, BCSO said.

"Some bodies were decomposed or liquified and unable to be removed. Eighteen bodies were identifiable and able to be seized," said Deputy Dog Warden Abigail Forkner in the complaint.

Animal Friends Humane Society on Princeton Road in Hamilton is now caring for the surviving pups.

Megan Poffenbarger, intake specialist at Animal Friends, said the staff is assessing the dogs and they are receiving veterinarian care. A few of the dogs are injured and have skin conditions, she said.

At last count, there were 86 dogs seized that the shelter is now caring for — and will be for the foreseeable future.

"We unfortunately don't have the cage space for this, so some of the dogs are in pop-up kennels ... they are about to come into our offices. It is a lot, " she said.

There are senior dogs as well as nursing mothers and newborn puppies. Most are hound and retriever mixes that need socialization, but will one day be adoptable.

"It is a good crew. All the dogs have been pretty friendly," Poffenbarger said. "They are starving for treats and attention. They are really enjoying all the attention and food."

After the shelter posted information about the situation and how residents could help, donations began pouring in. As of Monday afternoon, more than $20,000 had been donated and 60 Amazon donations of supplies were received in one day.

"We are very fortunate for the community stepping up," she said. "It is amazing to see."