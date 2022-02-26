No COVID-19 Patients Being Treated At Greenwich Hospital: Camillo

GREENWICH, CT — For the first time in since July 20, 2021, there are zero COVID-19-positive patients being treated at Greenwich Hospital, according to First Selectman Fred Camillo. A week ago, there were seven COVID-19-positive patients.

Camillo gave an update in his weekly email Friday night.

"It appears our efforts to stem the COVID tide is paying off," Camillo said.

The number of cases within Greenwich Public Schools are also continuing to decrease. As of Friday, there were 13 active cases — 12 students and a teacher.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 11,355 cases among Greenwich residents, Camillo said. The Greenwich Health Department is currently monitoring 58 active cases, a drop of 48 from last week.

As of Feb. 24, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported that 118 residents have died since the beginning of the pandemic. Information on ages and vaccination status of the victims is unavailable, Camillo said.

There also continues to be positive news on the vaccination front.

As of Feb. 23, the state Dept. of Health reported that 95 percent of Greenwich residents have initiated the vaccination process.

Latest vaccination rates as of Feb. 23 according to the state Dept. of Health:

Age 5 – 11: 50.57 percent of 6,470 residents

Age 12 – 17: 95.32 percent of 5,449 residents

Age 18 – 24: 96.36 percent of 4,037 residents

Age 25 – 44: 76.55 percent of 13,580 residents

Age 45 – 64: 85.7 percent of 18,950 residents

Age 65 +: 96.24 percent of 10,466 residents

This article originally appeared on the Greenwich Patch