No COVID testing at Hard Rock Stadium because of football. And vaccines are changing

Michelle Marchante

COVID-19 testing is canceled Monday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens because of the Alabama-Ohio State college football championship game, officials say. The stadium’s vaccination site will close early at noon.

The testing drive-thru site is closed because the space is needed for Monday night’s game, a spokeswoman for Florida’s Division of Emergency Management said. COVID-19 vaccination appointments will run from 9 a.m. to noon.

Hard Rock Stadium has been a popular COVID-19 testing site in Miami-Dade County through the pandemic. It has previously closed early to make room for Dolphins and Hurricanes football games. While the stadium attendance is limited due to COVID distancing rules, more than 10,000 fans are expected Monday to watch the No. 1 Crimson Tide and the No. 3 Buckeyes for the 8 p.m. kickoff.

On Friday, Hard Rock’s drive-thru test site began offering COVID-19 vaccination appointments to frontline healthcare workers and seniors 65 and older. Appointment slots quickly filled up.

Where can seniors get the COVID-19 vaccine in South Florida? Here’s the growing list

COVID-19 testing, vaccination sites in Miami-Dade and Broward?

Those who need to be tested for the novel coronavirus can use Miami-Dade County’s COVID-19 test site locator to find one near you.

The locator can be found at www.miamidade.gov/global/initiatives/coronavirus/testing-locations.page

In Broward County, you can see an updated list of test sites online, including those that will test children.

The locator can be found at https://www.broward.org/CoronaVirus/Pages/Collection-Sites.aspx.

For COVID-19 vaccinations, there are several other places in South Florida offering seniors vaccines but many sites have filled up their slots for now.

Leon Medical Centers have COVID-19 vaccine for seniors. Pasteur, Wellmax are still waiting

