No crime was committed, so antisemitic flyers aren't a hate crime: Redding police

Redding Police said the antisemitic flyers that were anonymously left at homes in the city's Country Heights subdivision last week are not a hate crime.

"That is what we are documenting it under — a hate incident. There is no crime that has been committed. All of the material that's being distributed is falling under free speech," said Redding Police Sgt. Regan Ortega.

In order for the incident to be considered a hate crime, Ortega said, there would have to have been an act of violence or the threat of violence associated with the flyers. "All of the materials that have been left appear to be opinions of others," she said.

The department is documenting each incident, Ortega said, "but we have not determined that a crime has occurred as of yet."

Redding Police asked for the public's help as they investigate 100 'hate flyers' left anonymously overnight in the Country Heights subdivision.

The case emerged after dozens of antisemitic flyers appeared at homes in the west Redding community on Feb. 10.

Police said they were notified at 7 a.m. on Feb. 11 that during the night, "unknown parties distributed" more than 100 flyers in the city's Country Heights subdivision off Buenaventura Boulevard in southwest Redding.

"Some of the flyers had an anti-Semitic message, while others were anti-LGBTQIA+, or related to (COVID-19) vaccinations" and went on to direct people to visit an antisemitic website, police said.

Police had asked for help from neighborhood residents, who might have seen someone or captured something on their home surveillance cameras.

This is the second incident involving anonymously distributed hate material in a Redding community since last July, when similar flyers were left during the night at homes in several east Redding neighborhoods off Shasta View Drive near Mountain View Middle School and Lema Ranch.

In that case, the one-page flyers showed up in the driveways of homes in the Alder Creek and Hacienda Heights subdivisions.

More:'Hate crime' flyers left in Redding neighborhood, marking 2nd antisemitic incident in city

At the time, police said they were investigating that incident. Ortega said she was not familiar with last summer's incident.

Story continues

John Oertel, who lives near Mary Lake in Redding, said he found "hateful" literature this past Sunday night in his driveway and in other driveways in his neighborhood. The flyers were inside clear plastic bags and weighted down with pebbles. He said he didn't have to take the two-sided flyer out of the bag to see its message "because you could clearly read everything that was inside."

Oertel said he then called police to make a report and an officer showed up shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday.

"First, it was Country Heights. Now it's our neighborhood," he said. "I can't believe that in this day and age there are still people who are so consumed with hate that they go out of their way to do this kind of thing."

Asked whether he was surprised by the incident happening in his neighborhood, Oertel said: "Well, this is Redding, which is part of Shasta County, which is a very conservative area. I'm wondering if the person or people who put out the flyers equate conservative politics with religious hate...that the Christians hate all Jews. Of course, they don't. That's ridiculous to even think that."

Michele Chandler covers criminal justice issues for the Redding Record Searchlight/USA Today Network. Follow her on Twitter at @MChandler_RS, call her at 530-338-7753 or email her at michele.chandler@redding.com. Please support our entire newsroom's commitment to public service journalism by subscribing today.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: No crime committed in Redding, so antisemitic flyers aren't hate crime