No crime in death of 9-year-old girl struck by Tucson school gate, sheriff says

A sheriff's investigation into last week's death of a 9-year-old girl at a Tucson elementary school found no evidence of any criminal violations.

The girl, whose name has not been released, died Nov. 17 after she was struck by a heavy metal gate at Centennial Elementary School.

School district officials said she was helping to close the gate at the end of the school day when it disconnected from its support and fell on her.

Deputies and paramedics responding to the school tried to revive the girl, who later was pronounced dead at a hospital, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

The Sheriff's Department said in a statement late Tuesday that it had concluded its investigation.

"At this time no criminal violations have been identified," the Sheriff's Department said.

No other details have been released.

