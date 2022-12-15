No crime suspected in the death of man found in Dover near Cochecho River.

DOVER — A man in his 20s was found dead near the Cochecho River Wednesday, according to city police.

Lt. Mark Nadeau said "there is no indication criminal acitivity caused the death." The area where he was found "suggests he may be homeless," Nadeau said, adding it appeared he had set up an area to stay temporarily.

The man has been identified, but police did not immediately release his name, pending notification of family, Nadeau said. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

The man was spotted behind the Children's Museum of New Hampshire on Washington Street by a passerby and reported about 4:30 p.m. Dover Fire and Rescue responded and confirmed the man was dead, according to police.

Nadeau said the man was found on land, not in the water. He said police responded to investigate and are continuing to investigate.

The state medical examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of death, Nadeau said.

This story may be updated.

