No criminal action to be taken over alleged rape at Tulliallan police college

The college is the main training centre for new recruits to Police Scotland

No criminal action has been taken over an alleged rape at a training site for Scottish police officers.

The force launched an investigation in October 2022 regarding allegations of an officer sexually assaulting another officer at the Scottish Police College at Tulliallan in Kincardine, Fife.

However the police have now confirmed a case will not be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

An officer remains suspended while a misconduct investigation continues.

It was reported at the time that the male officer accused of rape was senior in rank to the alleged victim.

Courses for officers from around the country are held at the college.

Investigation

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "An investigation was carried out by specialist officers and a report outlining enquiries undertaken and seeking advice was sent to the procurator fiscal.

"Following guidance from the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, the criminal investigation into this complaint has now concluded and a case will not be submitted to the procurator fiscal at this time.

"A 36-year-old officer remains suspended from duty and a misconduct investigation is ongoing."