No criminal behavior found in Indian River clergyman investigation

INDIAN RIVER — Following an investigation that started in December, the Michigan Attorney General's Office announced on March 11 that allegations against Father Bryan Medlin, former pastor of the Cross in the Woods National Shrine in Indian River, did not meet the threshold of criminal behavior.

The Diocese of Gaylord had initially contacted the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, and then the Michigan State Police were requested to investigate the incident on Dec. 10, 2021.

“While the allegations against Father Medlin did not meet the threshold of criminal behavior beyond a reasonable doubt, we appreciate that the Diocese of Gaylord referred this matter to our office for review,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “We take seriously all reports of sexual abuse and pledge to be a safe haven for victims, to conduct a thorough investigation of available evidence, and to charge individuals, when possible.”

According to information released by Nessel's office, the investigation determined Medlin had been sending messages which contained racially insensitive comments and sexual content to several different male students between the ages of 16 and 18 years old. The messages had been sent via social media and text messages while the students were enrolled at St. Mary's in Lake Leelanau and St. Francis High School in Traverse City.

"The Michigan State Police's role is to investigate and gather facts. It is the prosecutor who determines whether a crime occurred," said Michigan State Police Spl. Lt. Derrick Carroll, Michigan State Police Seventh District Public Information Officer. "We often work closely with the Michigan Attorney General Office in various investigations."

Prior to being named the pastor at the Cross in the Woods National Shrine in Indian River in September 2021, Medlin had served as a pastor of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Lake Leelaneau. He had also been appointed as the assistant director of vocations for the Diocese of Gaylord in early August.

According to a statement by the Diocese of Gaylord on Dec. 22, 2021, Medlin stepped aside from these duties when the investigation began and he was not engaging in any ministerial activities.

