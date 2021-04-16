No criminal charges against Alexandria police officer involved in fatal accident

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ken de la Bastide, The Herald Bulletin, Anderson, Ind.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Apr. 16—ANDERSON — A special prosecutor has determined no criminal charges should be filed against an Alexandria police officer involved in a January fatal accident.

Special Prosecutor Rick Hertle issued a written brief to Madison Circuit Court Division 1 Judge Angela Warner Sims on Thursday stating that Alexandria Officer Zachary Taylor's actions fail to rise to the level of a crime.

Investigating officers issued citations to Taylor for operating left of center and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said Friday the investigation of the case by the department is now closed.

Alexandria Police Chief Terry Richwine said now that the sheriff's department investigation is completed there will be an internal investigation of the accident.

On Jan. 24, Taylor struck Dylan Kelly Stinson, 22, of Alexandria with his patrol car in the 1000 block of Indiana 9.

Alexandria Police Chief Terry Richwine said the initial evidence indicated Stinson was skateboarding along the highway near the entrance to Beulah Park when the accident occurred.

Taylor was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Richwine said Taylor was brought back to work earlier this month to an administrative assignment and will return to work as a police officer Monday on a restricted assignment.

Records show that Taylor is a 2014 graduate of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, according to the sheriff.

Taylor previously worked for the Edgewood Police Department.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.

Recommended Stories

  • Ceremony heralds opening of WWI Memorial in Washington

    The new World War I Memorial in Washington, D.C., will open to the public Saturday, and its launch was marked by a ceremony and flag-raising in honor of the 4.7 million veterans who served in what's known as America's Great War. In remarks during the virtual ceremony, President Joe Biden paid tribute to the 4.7 million who served in the war, and the 116,516 Americans who lost their lives in it. “Let us remember all that was sacrificed, all that was sanctified by the proud brave Americans who served in World War 1,” said Biden in taped remarks.

  • Oscars Reveal Original Song Performers and Aftershow Plans

    The Oscars have confirmed that the best original song nominees will be performed in full on the pre-telecast “Oscars: Into the Spotlight” show Sunday, April 26, with each of the five performed in full by the singer who introduced the song on film. Four of the five performances will be pre-recorded on the Dolby Family […]

  • MercadoLibre (MELI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, MercadoLibre (MELI) closed at $1,591.88, marking a -0.48% move from the previous day.

  • Heavy metal guitarist is first capitol rioter to plead guilty and help the authorities

    The alleged rioter has been released from prison as part of his agreement

  • The #1 Reason Why You Need to Wash Organic Produce, New Report Says

    When you go to the grocery store to stock up on fresh fruits and veggies, which of the two do you often buy: conventional or organic?Organic foods often come at a premium price, so many Americans find conventional produce to be the most affordable and accessible option. While organic is often advertised as the better option of the two, a new report suggests that the label doesn't necessarily imply it's the safest option.RELATED: The 7 Healthiest Foods to Eat Right NowThe Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), an agency that leads international efforts to end hunger, recently published a new report Organic Foods: Are They Safer that puts into question whether the organic label guarantees food safety.Why buy organic?As the abstract of the report points out that, in the eyes of consumers, organic agriculture is often viewed as a healthier, safer, and more environmentally conscious way of producing food. While this is most often the case, the FAO addresses one key piece of information that you may not think about."The 'organic' certification actually indicates products that are produced in accordance with certain standards throughout the production, handling, processing and marketing stages, and which aim at a different set of benefits: better incomes for small-scale farmers and increased food security, environmental benefits such as improved soil and water quality and biodiversity preservation, and improved animal welfare," as stated in the report. "Therefore, while organic agriculture may relate to a set of different improved practices, the term organic in and of itself is not a guarantee of food safety."From a holistic standpoint, organic is the better way to go, as this form of agriculture benefits both social and environmental aspects of food systems. However, as the report says, to say organic farms do not use pesticides is an inaccurate statement. Instead of potentially harmful, synthetic pesticides, organic agriculture instead relies on "crop rotations, composting, and biological pest control to maintain soil productivity, supply plant nutrients, and control insects, weeds, and other pests."This is still considered a step above conventional agriculture practices. The Environmental Working Group (EWG) recently released its Shopper's Guide to Pesticides in Produce, which contains the Dirty Dozen list, aka the top 12 fruits and vegetables that contain the most pesticides. While the EWG says eating more fruits and vegetables—whether conventional or organic—is better than consuming less (and, instead, opting for processed foods), they still recommend buying organic if your wallet allows."It is also important to reduce your exposure to pesticides because pesticides have been linked to a variety of health harms, like cancer, hormone disruption, and damaging children's developing brains. Switching to organic produce is an effective way to reduce your pesticide exposure," Thomas Galligan, Ph.D., and EWG toxicologist recently told us.The main takeaway?Here's what you need to take away from this report: Continue to thoroughly rinse and scrub fruits and vegetables, no matter if they're organic or conventional. Just because a produce item has an organic label doesn't automatically mean the food is safe to eat without a proper wash, which often just requires your hands and warm water. The FDA provides seven helpful tips for cleaning fruits and vegetables so that you avoid ingesting bacteria that can lead to foodborne illness.For more, be sure to check out 15 Cleanest Foods on Grocery Store Shelves, According to an Expert.

  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) closed at $34.85, marking a -0.68% move from the previous day.

  • Inside the Making of ‘Mary Wilson,’ the Expanded Solo Album From the Late Supremes Singer

    It’s safe to say that if any musical artist was underrated, it was ex-Supreme Mary Wilson, who died in February at the age of 76. An elegant soul singer whose voice struck gold and platinum repeatedly as a member of the Supremes from 1961 — when Wilson and fellow Supreme Diana Ross signed with Motown […]

  • Latina grandmother assaulted on LA bus in anti-Asian attack

    A 70-year-old woman was getting off a bus in LA when another passenger dragged her to the other end of the vehicle and beat her, her son says

  • Man arrested with rifle inside Times Square subway station

    Police say the 18-year-old man was sitting on the ground inside the ACE subway station charging his cell phone with the gun in plain view.

  • U.S. administers 202.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

    Those figures are up from the 198,317,040 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by April 15 out of 255,400,665 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday. On Tuesday, U.S. federal health agencies recommended pausing the use of J&J COVID-19 vaccine for a few days after six women under age 50 developed rare blood clots after receiving the shot.

  • Afghanistan war: What has the conflict cost the US?

    The US is to pull its forces out of Afghanistan by September - how much has it spent on the war?

  • MyPillow guy’s social network launch falls flat

    ‘Huge letdown’: Telegram users on Lindell’s verified channel express frustration at signing up for VIP access to new social media network that still hasn’t opened despite announcement

  • ‘We stayed. The citizens are why we stay’: CNN reporter goes viral after police threaten to arrest journalists

    Journalism is Not a Crime: Experienced corespondent stands her ground, writes Andrew Buncombe

  • Lawyer of police officer who shot Adam Toledo says it’s ‘disheartening’ no one has asked how officer is doing

    Police union president called the officer’s actions “heroic”

  • SolarWinds: Russian intelligence behind major cyber attack, Raab reveals as US expels diplomats

    ‘We see what Russia is doing to undermine our democracies’, foreign minister says

  • Benedict Cumberbatch Is a Spy With Soul in The Courier —But He's Not the Only Reason to Watch

    Cumberbatch plays real life Cold War spy Greville Wynne

  • BLM activist arrested for anti-Asian hate crime in Seattle

    ‘Thank God the light finally changed and I was able to drive off’, said victim after abuse

  • North Carolina teacher killed in shoot-out after trying to rob Mexican drug cartel

    Barney Harris shot and killed despite wearing bulletproof vest to rob drugs and cash

  • Exclusive: Ukrainian president warns Russian build-up 'threatens entire democratic order'

    Ukraine must be allowed to join Nato, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the Telegraph on Friday as he warned that Russia’s military build-up on his country’s borders “threatens the entire democratic order”. Mr Zelenskiy reiterated his country's longstanding call for Nato membership in an exclusive interview with the Telegraph hours before travelling to Paris for talks with Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel. He backed Joe Biden’s call for a bilateral summit with Vladimir Putin to defuse the crisis, warning that it was a test of “Europe and the West as a whole”. “It is only Ukraine's accession to Nato that can guarantee security and peace in the long run,” he said. “This is a conflict which will decide whether the true democratic order will be preserved, whether the principle of the inviolability of borders will work, and whether there will be freedom of nations in choosing their own destiny.” The intervention comes amid growing international concern at Russian troop concentrations near the Ukrainian border. According to Mr Zelenskiy, there are now at least 40,000 Russian troops deployed in Crimea and another 40,000 in regions of Russia bordering Ukraine.

  • Awkwafina Buys Bel Air Mansion for $3.5 Million

    The Crazy Rich Asians star’s new West Coast home is a boxy, modern four-bedroom