No criminal charges coming in Giuliani probe, prosecutor says

FILE PHOTO: Rudy Giuliani arrives at a courthouse in Atlanta
3
·1 min read

NEW YORK (Reuters) -No charges will be brought in a criminal investigation into business dealings in Ukraine by Rudolph Giuliani, Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan said in a court filing on Monday.

Federal agents in April 2021 searched Giuliani's Manhattan apartment and office, seizing cellphones and computers. Giuliani, who previously served as New York City mayor and later became a lawyer for the Republican former president, then asked a judge to block investigators from reviewing the communications. Giuliani has denied wrongdoing.

"The grand jury investigation that led to the issuance of the above-referenced warrants has concluded," Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan, said in a court filing. "Based on information currently available to the government, criminal charges are not forthcoming."

According to a search warrant, U.S. investigators had sought to review Giuliani's communications with more than a dozen people, including a high-ranking prosecutor in Ukraine and that country's former president Petro Poroshenko.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Will Dunham and Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • No criminal charges planned in Rudy Giuliani-Ukraine probe, prosecutors say

    Prosecutors in New York do not plan to bring criminal charges against Rudy Giuliani in connection with a probe into his interactions with Ukrainian figures, they revealed in a letter to a judge Monday.

  • Prosecutors: No criminal charges expected from Giuliani raid

    Prosecutors in New York do not plan to criminally charge Rudy Giuliani in connection with a probe into his interactions with Ukrainian figures, they revealed in a letter to a judge Monday in what a lawyer for Giuliani declared a “total victory.” Federal prosecutors were investigating whether Giuliani’s dealings with figures in Ukraine in the run-up to the 2020 election required him to register as a foreign agent. Prosecutors said a grand jury probe that led to the issuance of warrants that resulted in the seizure of Giuliani’s electronic devices had concluded.

  • Trump, U.S. prosecutors clash again over status of seized records

    The U.S. Justice Department in a court filing unsealed on Monday accused Donald Trump's lawyers of "gamesmanship" for arguing that some of the documents seized by the FBI from the former president's Florida estate should be kept out of a criminal investigation because they are "personal" or privileged. Trump, who may announce a 2024 run for the presidency on Tuesday, has fought to keep materials seized by FBI agents during a court-approved Aug. 8 search at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach away from investigators in their criminal probe involving sensitive government records taken when he left office last year. The newly unsealed filings by the Justice Department and Trump's lawyers were made to U.S. Judge Raymond Dearie, an independent arbiter named to review the seized documents to consider whether any should be walled off from investigators.

  • Why a Trump-appointed Texas judge blocked Biden's student-debt cancellation plan

    Federal Judge Mark Pittman sided with two student-loan borrowers who wanted debt relief blocked because they didn't qualify for the full amount.

  • OnPolitics: How did far right candidates fare in 2022 midterms?

    The outcomes in Republican districts and swing districts show the potential future of GOP.

  • 6 countries spent $750K at Trump's D.C. hotel, records show

    The governments of countries including China and Saudi Arabia spent at least $750,000 at the Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C., while he was in office, the records show.

  • Election Day saw few major problems, despite new voting laws

    Heading into this year’s midterms, voting rights groups were concerned that restrictions in Republican-leaning states triggered by false claims surrounding the 2020 election might jeopardize access to the ballot box for many voters. There have been no widespread reports of voters being turned away at the polls, and turnout, while down from the last midterm cycle four years ago, appeared robust in Georgia, a state with hotly competitive contests for governor and U.S. Senate. Voter advocacy groups promoted voter education campaigns and modified voting strategies as a way to reduce confusion and get as many voters to cast a ballot as possible.

  • LeBron James is out Sunday versus Brooklyn Nets

    LeBron James will miss his second straight game because of a strained left adductor.

  • EU piles pressure on Iran's leaders with more sanctions

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's clerical rulers faced mounting international pressure on Monday over their crackdown on protests, with the European Union imposing additional sanctions on the Islamic Republic and France's president characterising the unrest as a revolution. The nationwide protests, ignited by Mahsa Amini's death in morality police custody on Sept. 16 after her arrest for "inappropriate attire", have turned into a legitimacy crisis for the clerical establishment that took power over four decades ago. "Something unprecedented is happening," France's Emmanuel Macron told France Inter radio.

  • ‘I couldn’t be prouder’: Wilson, Mostert share undrafted bond to give Dolphins 1-2 punch

    On the day the San Francisco 49ers got ready to make their final cuts ahead of the 2018 NFL season, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert sat together in Mostert’s car, and shared a moment of understanding.

  • Court round-up: Columbus man gets 5 years for involuntary manslaughter in evidence quandry

    A Northeast Side man will spend five years behind bars for involuntary manslaughter because the Franklin County Prosecutor's office said it did not have the evidence to reach a different sentence.

  • US Citizen Suedi Murekezi freed from Russian captivity

    After having been detained and illegally imprisoned by Russian forces in Kherson back in June, U.S. Air Force veteran Suedi Murekezi is now free and en route home, Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Kovalev said in a Facebook post on Nov. 14.

  • Biden, Xi meet amid efforts to cool tensions between their nations

    Biden says the two leaders will “manage this competition responsibly.” He also dismisses “new cold war” and pledges to restart climate talks with China.

  • Four University of Idaho students killed in suspected homicide

    Classes at the University of Idaho were canceled Monday after four students were killed in a suspected homicide. The victims were identified at an off-campus house.

  • Wave after wave of snow to arrive in Great Lakes, Northeast

    AccuWeather meteorologists warn that wintry conditions are here to stay in the northern United States as not one, but two or three rounds of snow take aim for parts of the Great Lakes and Northeast in the coming week. A rush of colder air swept through the eastern half of the country at the end of last week, bringing with it quite the shock. In places such as Cleveland, Ohio, temperatures steadily fell from last week and into the weekend. The high was 70 F in Cleveland Thursday, and by Sunday th

  • Still no movement in R. Kelly’s Cook County cases

    Two months after R. Kelly’s second federal trial concluded, there has been no apparent movement in his Cook County cases. At a two-minute hearing before Judge Lawrence Flood on Monday, Cook County prosecutors said they were waiting on more information, including transcripts from the federal cases, before determining how to go forward on the disgraced R&B superstar’s charges. There was ...

  • US sanctions non-Russians linked to military suppliers

    The U.S. said Monday it was imposing sanctions on a list of people and firms around the globe that it alleged are involved in supporting Russia's military as it wages war on Ukraine. Unlike recent packages of sanctions imposed on Russia-based firms and people, the latest financial and diplomatic penalties are aimed at a range of entities including French real estate companies, a group of Swiss nationals and a Taiwanese microelectronic component purchaser. “Businesses worldwide are advised to do their due diligence in order to avoid being targeted for sanctions," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

  • Army eliminates 650 Russian troops, 2 tanks, 12 armored vehicles in 24 hours, General Staff reports

    Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost about 80,860 of its soldiers, including 650 in the past day, the Ukrainian military’s General Staff said in its morning report on Facebook on Nov. 13.

  • Justice Department accuses Trump of ‘shell game’ with Mar-a-Lago documents

    Prosecutors, Trump battle over claims many seized records were personal, but also covered by executive privilege.

  • Ukraine's Zelensky hails Kherson capture as 'beginning of end of war'

    President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said Ukraine's recapture of Kherson marked "the beginning of the end of the war" as he hailed the liberation of the city of Kherson in a surprise visit. NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg nonetheless cautioned that Ukraine was facing difficult months ahead and said that Russia's military capability should not be underestimated. And US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping -- a key ally of Vladimir Putin -- agreed in talks Monday that nuclear weapons should never be used, including in Ukraine. The Ukrainian presidency distributed images of Zelensky singing the national anthem with his hand over his chest as the country's blue and yellow flag was hoisted next to Kherson's main administrative building. "This is the beginning&nbsp;of the end of the war," Zelensky said. "It is a long way, difficult way, because the war took the best heroes of our country. We are ready for peace but our peace, for our country it’s all our country, all our territory," he added. Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman denied that the Ukrainian leader's visit had any impact on the status of the Kherson region, which Moscow formally annexed into Russia at a ceremony last month. In Kherson, Zelensky said that "the price of this war is high". "People are injured. A large number of dead. There were fierce battles, and the result is -- today we are in Kherson region." - 'Mistake' to underestimate Russia - His visit came just days after Ukrainian troops entered the&nbsp;city -- the Kherson region's administrative centre -- after Russia pulled back its forces on Friday. The takeover is the latest in a string of setbacks for the Kremlin, which invaded Ukraine on February 24 hoping for a lightning takeover and to topple the government in days. But Russian troops failed to capture the capital Kyiv and have since been pushed back from large portions of territory in the south and east. Still, Stoltenberg said that "the coming months will be difficult" and cautioned that: "we should not make the mistake of underestimating Russia". "Putin's aim is to leave Ukraine cold and dark this winter," he told a press conference in The Hague. The city of Kherson was the first major urban hub to fall to Russian forces and the only regional capital Moscow's troops gained control over. Its recapture opens a gateway for Ukraine to the entire Kherson region, one of four that the Kremlin announced in September were annexed and part of Russia. President Vladimir Putin vowed to use all available means to defend them from Ukrainian forces, hinting at the use of nuclear weapons. Biden and Xi agreed in talks at the G20 however that nuclear weapons should never be used, including in Ukraine, the White House said. "President Biden and President Xi reiterated their agreement that a nuclear war should never be fought and can never be won&nbsp;and underscored their opposition to the use or threat of use&nbsp;of&nbsp;nuclear weapons&nbsp;in Ukraine," it said in a statement. US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns was meanwhile holding talks with his Russian counterpart in Ankara to warn him about the consequences of using nuclear weapons. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday he would not comment on Zelensky's visit to Kherson but added: "this territory is part of the Russian Federation." - 'Very scared' - A self-described partisan in Kherson told AFP after the Russian withdrawal that he and his friends had spent months walking the streets observing the Russians' every move. "You watch closely and then come home and write it all down. And then you send the information and hide absolutely everything -- phones, papers, clothes, everything," 19-year-old aspiring musician named Volodymyr Timor said. "We reported everything -- where their equipment and ammunition sites were, where they slept and where they went out drinking," Timor said. Ukraine's forces could then use the coordinates to target strikes during a counteroffensive that has seen Russia cede roughly half the land it seized in the first weeks of war. "I was scared," the imposing but soft-spoken&nbsp;guitarist said of the prospect of being caught and possibly killed. Fuelling concerns that Moscow may have a lingering presence in Kherson, Ukrainian intelligence services said they had detained a Russian military serviceman dressed in civilian clothes. It said his task was "to gather information, adjust fire on the Ukrainian armed forces and carry out sabotage." Elsewhere, Ukraine's forces had retaken 12 towns and villages in the eastern region of Lugansk, the military and local officials said Monday. The eastern industrial region has been held by Russian-supported separatists since 2014 but Kyiv's forces have slowly been clawing back territory there. But Russia's military also said its forces were making gains in the neighbouring region of Donetsk, capturing the village of Pavlivka, where fighting had caused controversy in Russia. Last week, soldiers from the Far Eastern 155th Marine Guards Brigade complained about heavy losses in an address to the governor of the Far Eastern region of Primorye, Oleg Kozhemyako. bur/yad