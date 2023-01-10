No criminal charges to be filed against officers in deadly Concord Mills shooting, DA says

The Cabarrus County district attorney will not file criminal charges against two officers after a deadly shooting at Concord Mills.

Last August, Concord Officers Jeremy Howarth and Maria Westphal were investigating a stolen credit card and chased after three possible suspects.

One of the suspects, Dominic Jeter, ran into an area under construction.

Body cam video showed Jeter pulling a gun on police and firing the first shot 22 seconds later.

The DA said the officers thought they were in danger and shot back, hitting Jeter.

He died of his injuries two days later.

