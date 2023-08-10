No criminal charges filed in death of Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez

Supervisor Carmen Ramirez

Criminal charges won't be filed against the driver of the pickup truck that struck and killed Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez a year ago, state officials announced this week.

The office of California Attorney General Rob Bonta said Tuesday that the agency had decided not to proceed with a criminal case after concluding its review of the collision that occurred Aug. 12, 2022, in Oxnard. Bonta's office said it made the decision based on the information available and the totality of the circumstances surrounding the death but did not elaborate on the reasons.

Bonta's office began the review after the Oxnard Police Department completed an investigation of the crash and sent its findings to Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko in December.

Nasarenko referred the matter to Bonta in mid-January, saying it would be a conflict of interest for his office to analyze whether the driver should be prosecuted. Nasarenko considered it a conflict because he was a friend of Ramirez and the two shared a close professional relationship, said Joey Buttitta, a spokesman for the district attorney's office.

Ramirez, 73, was struck as she was walking to a concert in downtown Oxnard. Police said she was in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Seventh and A streets when the large pickup truck hit her.

Her death was ruled an accident by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.

The 38-year-old driver stopped at the intersection before proceeding across it, but stated that he did not see Ramirez because the sun was in his eyes, according to the medical examiner's investigation of her death.

Ramirez served on the Oxnard City Council for 10 years before being elected to the Ventura County Board of Supervisors in 2020. She was known as an advocate for the community and protection of the environment.

Bonta's office expressed condolences in the statement. "Our hearts go out to the family and friends grieving the tragic loss of Carmen Ramirez," the agency said.

