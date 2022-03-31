No criminal charges for Independence cop who punched man during 2020 arrest: prosecutors

The Jackson County Prosecutor Office will not pursue criminal charges against an Independence cop who punched a man outside of a grocery store during an arrest two years ago.

Office spokesman Mike Mansur told The Star in an email Wednesday that a review of the incident had been completed and no further action was planned. The conduct of the officer was evaluated over the past several months after The Star reported the settlement of a civil claim brought against the city.

The arrest occurred on Feb. 1, 2020, outside of the Price Chopper at 4201 Noland Road. Police were dispatched to the store on a disturbance after a store manager reported a person had said someone was trying to kill him.

Officer David Wehlermann responded alongside another officer. In surveillance footage taken outside of the store, Wehlermann is seen punching the man twice — once in the chest and a second time in the head — as the officers attempt to bring his hands behind his back.

The video shows the man fall to the ground with Wehlermann on top of him. He is then placed in handcuffs.

Officer Jack Taylor, an Independence police spokesman, said Wehlermann remains employed with the department’s patrol unit. He said Acting Interim Police Chief Adam Dustman declined to discuss “employee matters” in response to The Star’s request for comment.

The man who was arrested that day was taken to jail and cited with interference. He later hired an attorney and was granted an $82,000 legal award before a civil lawsuit was ever filed. As part of the agreement, the city admitted no wrongdoing.

The Star is not naming the man because he was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of his arrest.

Footage from the arrest and police narratives were obtained by The Star through a Sunshine request last year.

Audio recordings from the police patrol car’s recording system revealed that the man had told police officers “don’t touch me” and “please don’t hurt me” during the encounter.

In the official police report, no mention of the strikes was made. The statement only said Wehlermann “grasped” the man’s arm and “escorted him to the ground.”

