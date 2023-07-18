No criminal charges are pending in two fatal crashes

Jul. 18—Police in Moosic and South Abington Twp. will not file criminal charges for two recent fatal crashes, officials in those towns said Tuesday.

A driver who struck and killed a Clarks Summit woman in a South Abington Twp. parking lot June 22 was careless but not criminal, Police Chief Paul Wolfe said.

In that crash, 46-year-old Andrew Allen Quaranta, of Waverly Twp., pulled out from a gas pump and fatally struck Mary Port, 76, in the parking lot of Sheetz, 1109 Northern Blvd., Wolfe said.

Patrolman Scott Siegler cited Quaranta for careless driving.

Wolfe said "there's no doubt he didn't see (Port)," but he still had a responsibility to be aware of his surroundings.

The Lackawanna County district attorney's office reviewed the case and decided not to pursue criminal charges

The district attorney's office likewise reviewed last week's deadly crash in Moosic and determined it would not prosecute those involved, borough Police Chief Rick Janesko said.

On Thursday, Nicolas Cotto, 78, of Moosic, struck two pedestrians and a parked vehicle in the parking lot of Gerrity's, 4015 Birney Ave., Janesko said

One of the pedestrians, 70-year-old Ronald Casper, of Avoca, died of his injuries. Another pedestrian, Old Forge resident Karen Mochan, 50, was injured.

Cotto and a passenger in his 2008 Toyota sedan, Gladys Charriez, 65, of Moosic, also were injured.

Exactly what led to the crash was not clear. Janesko said he first wanted to read an police report updated by the state police accident reconstruction before commenting.

Attempts to reach District Attorney Mark Powell were not successful.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.