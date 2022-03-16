No criminal charges for second Middletown Middle threat, police say

Mar. 16—The Frederick County Sheriff's Office will not pursue criminal charges against a student who reportedly threatened a classmate Tuesday, police announced Wednesday.

"FCSO School Resource Officers conducted the investigation and concluded there is no current threat to Middletown students, staff, or the community," Lt. Jason Deater, FCSO School Resource Officer commander, said in a news release.

In an email to parents, Principal Paul Fer on Tuesday wrote that a student threatened to bring a weapon to school and harm a classmate. The incident occurred during a "verbal disagreement" in an eighth grade classroom, according to Fer's Find Out First email.

The decision not to pursue charges, the sheriff's office said in its release, is based on the findings of an FCSO investigation conducted with assistance from Frederick County Public Schools administrators.

FCSO indicated in its release that FCPS administrators will continue their own internal investigation of Tuesday's incident.

"It was clearly determined that this incident is not related to last week's racially motivated threat investigation," Deater said in the release.

The week prior, FCSO deputies responded to the same school after learning of racist social media posts that threatened Black students. The images shared to Instagram and Snapchat depicted students holding firearms, several of which FCSO identified as fake, but one was real. The social media posts included text written across the images suggesting an intent to shoot Black people. Three students are facing hate crime charges for the March 9 incident, and one of the children will also be charged with possessing a firearm as a minor, according to FCSO.

The sheriff's office has been busy investigating school threats this year.

"Just since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, we have investigated 44 school-based threats," Deater said in the release. "Four of those incidents resulted in juveniles charged on juvenile referrals. The remaining 40 incidents, we did not pursue criminal charges and FCPS made their own dispositions."

FCSO and FCPS are developing a way to reach students, parents and community members about threats and hate speech. Details of the plan are expected to be announced later this week, according to FCSO.

