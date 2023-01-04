No criminality found in inmate's death

Jan. 4—TRAVERSE CITY — A Michigan State Police probe of an inmate's death last November in the Grand Traverse County jail has found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing on the part of jail staff.

Sheriff's corrections officers found Michael Shaun Smith, 34, of Traverse City dead in his cell on Nov. 9, 2022.

State police were called in to determine if any foul play was involved. There was none, MSP Sgt. Ashley Miller said Tuesday.

The cause of death was suicide, their investigation confirmed.

"There will be no criminal charges," Miller said.

When Smith was found in his cell, lifesaving measures were attempted by corrections officers, but they were unsuccessful in their attempts to resuscitate him, Sheriff Tom Bensley said.

Records from the 86th District Court indicated that Smith was in jail after being arrested Nov. 1 on an outstanding warrant. He was facing two felony charges — possession of methamphetamine as a habitual offender and running and maintaining a drug house — in addition to a charge of domestic violence as a second-time offender.

Miller said the state police final report has been sent to the county Prosecuting Attorney's Office, as is "standard procedure."

While the state police have concluded their probe, the sheriff's office has the prerogative to investigate the case as well.

According to Capt. Randy Fewless from the sheriff's office, a decision has not yet been made as to whether they will pursue their own internal investigation.

Smith's death is one of three suicides and two suicide attempts at the jail since 2017, authorities have said. These incidents have prompted demands for improvement of the mental health services provided there.

Less than a week after Smith was found dead in his cell, the county Board of Commissioners voted 6-0 to approve a new $1.223 million contract with Advanced Correctional Healthcare.

ACH is the third healthcare company in three years that the county has contracted to provide services at the jail.

County Health Support Services, which is not affiliated with Grand Traverse, had been delivering services in the jail since February 2022. They did not meet expectations, Capt. Chris Barsheff, jail administrator, said.

ACH, whose contract with the county is set to begin this month, has been around for 20 years and has contracts in jails and juvenile facilities in 38 Michigan counties.

Record-Eagle staff writer Patti Brandt Burgess contributed to this report.

